Smart Labels Market Expected to Reach $13,671 Million, Globally, by 2023

The global smart labels market was valued at $5,428 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $13,671 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 16.6% from 2017 to 2023. The dynamic display label segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period, owing to the enhanced display of the detailed attributes of the product. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth, owing to the growth in potential startups, rise in disposable income, increase in urbanization & industrialization, along with surge in retail and health & pharmaceutical industries.

The global smart labels market growth is driven by its ability to provide customers with detailed information about products using digital technology and smart devices. In addition, increase in demand for smart labels is driven by its ability to provide real-time visibility of the product. Moreover, rise in demand for effective anti-theft devices, owing to security concerns contributes to the significant rise in the demand for global smart labels market. Moreover, the prominent rise in consolidated industries and technological advancements proliferations associated with their significant use in applications, such as healthcare, & pharmaceuticals, logistics, retail inventory, food & beverages, and others, have further boosted the growth of the market. Thus, the various features of smart labels including real-time location tracing, re-programmability, and simultaneous identification & detailed information are expected to fuel the demand for the global smart labels market in various industries during the forecast period.

The global smart labels market is expected to register the highest growth of 17.6% in Asia-Pacific, owing to the increase in numbers of start-up industries, rise in consumers disposable income, and surge in population & urbanization.

The RFID labels segment is expected to generate the maximum revenue in the global market during the forecast period; thereby, accounting for $4,658 million by 2023. This is attributed to the extensive usage of RFID labels in industries due to its the associated benefits such as automatic data capture, information accuracy, and real tracking.

The key players operating in the global smart labels market include CCL Industries Inc., Thinfilm Electronics, Zebra Technologies Corporation, CCL Industries, Alien Technology Inc., Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd., SATO Holdings, Zebra Technologies, and Graphic Label, Inc.

Key Benefits

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the present & future market trends and opportunities for the growth of the global smart labels market from 2017 to 2023.

Extensive analysis of segments, drivers, restraints, and trends related to the market in different geographies is provided.

A detailed analysis of the top factors that impact the global market is provided.

This report offers an insight into the competitive landscape in terms of strategies and product developments of smart labels market.

It involves a detailed quantitative analysis of the current smart labels market and estimations throughout the forecast period.

Analyst Review:

Smart labels are a resultant of technological integration in packaging industry. These labels are designed with the ability to provide real-time tracking facilities along with instant product identification and detailed product information. The growth in security and anti-theft concerns among the vendors has also impacted the increasing demand for smart labels. The market has witnessed continuous innovations with the aim to enhance its performance. For instance, Greek Lake Labels has introduced tri-panel smart labels, which are designed to provide excess data, especially suited for horticulture industry.

North America accounted for the maximum share of 31.18% in the global smart labels market in 2016, owing to the widespread use of smart labels in the U.S. This region will continue to be the market leader, thereby accounting for a market share of 30.82% in 2023 owing to the improvement in inventory management system, asset tracking facilities, and consumer good distribution boosted up the retail industry which thereby fuelled up the growth of global smart labels market.

The retail inventory segment accounted for over 52.2% share in the global smart labels market in 2016, attributed to the increase in anti-theft trackers used by the retailers. The perishable goods segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increase in use of smart labels in threshold detection and shelf life monitoring of perishable goods such as food, medicines, and beverages.

The global smart labels market is expected to show a significant growth during the forecast period due to the growth in healthcare & pharmaceutical industries along with the continuous growth of retail, logistics, and food & beverage industries.