Smart Toys Market – Technological Alliances Considered to be One of the Most Promising Strategy

According to a new market report titled “Smart Toys Market” published by Transparency Market Research, the smart toys market (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) is projected to reach US$ 69,932.5 Mn by 2026 driven by increased popularity of the concept of internet of toys. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Growth of the market is attributed to rise in demand for high technology toys and games which could help in children’s education and learning.

Growth in the smart toys market is coupled with quick delivery of toys and making the product available in both online and physical platforms, to gain competitive advantage. This can be made possible through efficient supply chain management systems. Moreover, increase in the number of internet users along with rise in popularity of smartphones and tablets has contributed to the surge in awareness about smart toys.

Several strategies and approaches have been established to increase the revenue of smart toys over the years, with technological alliances considered to be one of the most promising strategy. Alliances and collaborations are beneficial for both the parties i.e. the technology providers as well as leading players in the toy industry.

However, concerns related to data security are on the rise as there are many examples regarding data privacy, security breaches, and a few cases of data breach. Hence, in order to deal with these issues, toy industry players may opt for alliances with tech giants to come up with technologically advanced and secured smart toys. For instance, as Apple, Inc. is well known for its uncheckable servers and significant technological advancements, toy manufacturers form alliances/ integration with Apple or any other tech firm.