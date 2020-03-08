Smoke Detectors Market: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2023

The global smoke detectors market was valued at from $1,594 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $2,602 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth, owing to the growth in potential startups, consumers disposable income, increase in urbanization & industrialization, along with rise in investments in infrastructure. Europe is expected to witness a significant demand for smoke detectors owing to the increasing and compulsory installations of smoke detectors in all residential buildings as per the government regulations.

The demand for global smoke detectors market is expected to grow, owing to its ability to provide fire protection measures with the increase in infrastructural development such as hotels, residential, corporate buildings, educational institution, and others. Moreover, surge in number of fire accidents contributes to the growth in demand for smoke detectors market. Moreover, rise in industries, such as food & beverage, industrial & automotive, and electronic, is expected to drive the growth of the market due to several applications. However, the complications associated with installation of smoke detectors is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

The photoelectric smoke detectors segment is expected to generate the maximum revenue in the global market during the forecast period, and is expected to account for $1,140 million until 2023. Dual sensors market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. This scenario is attributed to the ability of dual sensor smoke detectors to detect the smoldering fire caused in the commercial buildings.

The key players operating in the global smoke detectors market are Vintex Fire Protection, Hochiki Corporation, Honeywell International, United Technologies Corporation, Tyco, Siemens AG, Johnson Control, Robert Bosch, NEC Corporation, and Nest labs.

Smoke detectors have a significant role in early detection of fire in buildings. They have a significant application both in residential and non-residential sectors. Among the various types of smoke detectors, dual sensor smoke detectors are expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to its ability to detect smoldering fire in commercial sectors. The global smoke detectors market is expected to witness an escalating demand during the forecast period. This scenario is attributed to the increasing rate of population and urbanization along with the growing development of residential and non-residential sectors.

North America accounted for the maximum share of 36% in the global smoke detectors market in 2016, owing to the widespread use of smoke detectors in the U.S. across all commercial & residential buildings. This region is expected to remain dominant, thereby accounting for a market share of 34.9% in 2023, owing to the stringent government rules mandating the use of fire detectors in all residential buildings and across various commercial and industrial buildings.

Applications of smoke detectors in the residential and commercial sectors are expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, wherein the residential sector is estimated to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. The residential sector is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.1%, and the commercial sector is expected to witness a market share of 12.8% by 2023.

