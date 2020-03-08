SOCIETY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES & FORECAST TO 2025
Society Management Software provide membership associations the functionality to interact and oversee members of the organization. The capabilities of a Society Management Software include storing member information in a database, collecting and managing members’ financial dues, organizing association events, and a platform for communicating with members. These products may also allow users to create, publish, and distribute content to the association; manage certifications; and provide a self-service portal for new members to sign up and access information. Society Management Software can be utilized by organizations such as a rotary club, parent teacher organization, or nonprofit, among many others.
In 2017, the global Society Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Society Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Society Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
iMIS
Fonteva
MemberClicks
YourMembership
Daxko Operations
MemberSuite
GrowthZone
StarChapter
SilkStart
MemberLeap
WebLink Connect
netFORUM
Personify360
Aptify
SubHub
Wild Apricot
Daxko Engage
Billhighway
ClearVantage
MemberMax
Daxko Accounting
AssociationVoice
ClubRunner
PerfectMind
Raklet
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3490041-global-society-management-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Business
Medium-sized Business
Large Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3490041-global-society-management-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Society Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Cloud-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Society Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small Business
1.5.3 Medium-sized Business
1.5.4 Large Business
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Society Management Software Market Size
2.2 Society Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Society Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Society Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/society-management-software-2019-global-market-share-trends-segmentation-opportunities-forecast-to-2025_330032.html
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 iMIS
12.1.1 iMIS Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Society Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 iMIS Revenue in Society Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 iMIS Recent Development
12.2 Fonteva
12.2.1 Fonteva Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Society Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 Fonteva Revenue in Society Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Fonteva Recent Development
12.3 MemberClicks
12.3.1 MemberClicks Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Society Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 MemberClicks Revenue in Society Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 MemberClicks Recent Development
12.4 YourMembership
12.4.1 YourMembership Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Society Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 YourMembership Revenue in Society Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 YourMembership Recent Development
12.5 Daxko Operations
12.5.1 Daxko Operations Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Society Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Daxko Operations Revenue in Society Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Daxko Operations Recent Development
12.6 MemberSuite
12.6.1 MemberSuite Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Society Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 MemberSuite Revenue in Society Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 MemberSuite Recent Development
12.7 GrowthZone
12.7.1 GrowthZone Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Society Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 GrowthZone Revenue in Society Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 GrowthZone Recent Development
12.8 StarChapter
12.8.1 StarChapter Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Society Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 StarChapter Revenue in Society Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 StarChapter Recent Development
12.9 SilkStart
12.9.1 SilkStart Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Society Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 SilkStart Revenue in Society Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 SilkStart Recent Development
12.10 MemberLeap
12.10.1 MemberLeap Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Society Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 MemberLeap Revenue in Society Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 MemberLeap Recent Development
12.11 WebLink Connect
12.12 netFORUM
12.13 Personify360
12.14 Aptify
12.15 SubHub
12.16 Wild Apricot
12.17 Daxko Engage
12.18 Billhighway
12.19 ClearVantage
12.20 MemberMax
12.21 Daxko Accounting
12.22 AssociationVoice
12.23 ClubRunner
12.24 PerfectMind
12.25 Raklet
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3490041-global-society-management-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025