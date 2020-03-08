SOCIETY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES & FORECAST TO 2025

Society Management Software provide membership associations the functionality to interact and oversee members of the organization. The capabilities of a Society Management Software include storing member information in a database, collecting and managing members’ financial dues, organizing association events, and a platform for communicating with members. These products may also allow users to create, publish, and distribute content to the association; manage certifications; and provide a self-service portal for new members to sign up and access information. Society Management Software can be utilized by organizations such as a rotary club, parent teacher organization, or nonprofit, among many others.

In 2017, the global Society Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Society Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Society Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

iMIS

Fonteva

MemberClicks

YourMembership

Daxko Operations

MemberSuite

GrowthZone

StarChapter

SilkStart

MemberLeap

WebLink Connect

netFORUM

Personify360

Aptify

SubHub

Wild Apricot

Daxko Engage

Billhighway

ClearVantage

MemberMax

Daxko Accounting

AssociationVoice

ClubRunner

PerfectMind

Raklet

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

