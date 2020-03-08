Soil Stabilization Material Market Significant Growth Foreseen by During 2018 – 2026

Soil Stabilization Material Market

Soil stabilization is the process of modification of soils, so as to enhance their physical properties. Stabilization is the process of blending and mixing materials with soil to improve the soil’s strength and durability. It can increase the shear strength of soil and/or control its shrink-swell properties, thus improving the load bearing capacity of a sub-grade to support pavements and foundations. The process is accomplished using a wide variety of additives, including lime, fly-ash, and Portland cement. Other material byproducts used in stabilization include lime-kiln dust (LKD) and cement-kiln dust (CKD).

On the basis of type, the soil stabilization material market can be segmented into cement, bitumen lime, chemical stabilization, grouting, geotextiles and fabrics, and others. Lime is the dominant segment of the market, followed by cement. Stabilization of soil by cement is known as soil cement. The cementing action is believed to be the result of chemical reactions of cement with siliceous soil during hydration reaction. Important factors impacting soil cement are nature of the soil content, conditions of mixing, compaction, curing, and admixtures used. Slaked lime is the other material for treating heavy plastic clayey soils. Lime offers an economical way of soil stabilization. Lime may be used alone or in combination with cement, bitumen, or fly ash.

Sandy soils can also be stabilized with these combinations. Lime has been mainly used for stabilizing road bases and subgrades. Asphalts and tars are bituminous materials used for stabilization of soil, generally for pavement construction. Bituminous materials, when added to soil, impart both cohesion and reduced water absorption. Depending on above actions and the nature of soils, bitumen stabilization can be classified into following four types: sand bitumen stabilization, soil bitumen stabilization, water proofed mechanical stabilization, and oiled earth. Chemical stabilization includes use of calcium chloride and sodium chloride. Calcium chloride, being hygroscopic and deliquescent, is used as a water retentive additive in mechanically stabilized soil bases and surfacing. Sodium silicate is yet another chemical used for this purpose in combination with other chemicals such as calcium chloride, polymers, chrome lignin, alkyl chlorosilanes, siliconites, amines and quarternary ammonium salts, sodium hexametaphosphate, and phosphoric acid combined with a wetting agent.

In terms of application, the soil stabilization material market can be categorized into industrial, non-agricultural, and agricultural. Soil stabilization can be utilized on roadways, parking areas, site development projects, airports, and many other situations where sub-soils are not suitable for construction. Stabilization can be used to treat a wide range of sub-grade materials, varying from expansive clays to granular materials. The industrial segment accounted for the leading share of the soil stabilization materials market in 2017. The segment includes roads and landfills. Soil stabilization plays an integral role, as it provides stability to the soil for the construction of roads and landfills.

Based on region, the global soil stabilization materials market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Increasing infrastructural investments in China, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are projected to boost the demand for soil stabilization materials market. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific are expected to present growth opportunities to the soil stabilization materials market in the near future.

Soil Stabilization Material Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global soil stabilization materials market are Graymont Limited, Tensar Corporation, and Carmuse.

