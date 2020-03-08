Synchronous Motors Industry Outlook to 2023 – ABB, Siemens, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Toshiba, WEG, Bosch, Johnson Electric, Hitachi, Emerson Electric, Nidec, Arc Systems

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- A synchronous motor is the same physical machine as a generator, except that the direction of real power flow is reversed.

Synchronous motors contain multiphase AC electromagnets on the stator of the motor that create a magnetic field which rotates in time with the oscillations of the line current. Synchronous motors are used to convert electrical power to mechanical power.

Over the next five years, RRI Information projects that Synchronous Motors will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Major Market Players

ABB

Siemens

General Electric

Rockwell Automation

Toshiba

WEG

Bosch

Johnson Electric

Hitachi

Emerson Electric

Nidec

Arc Systems

Segmentation by product type:

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

Segmentation by application:

Pumps

Fans

Extruders

Conveyors

Compressors

Mixers

Others

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Synchronous Motors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Synchronous Motors market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Synchronous Motors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Synchronous Motors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Synchronous Motors sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

