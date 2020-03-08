Tahini Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024
Description
Tahini, a delicious paste made from sesame seeds, is a basic ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine and several other ethnic cuisines including Greek, North Africa and Turkish cuisine. It contains large amounts of essential fatty acids and necessary nutrients such as Vitamin B1, magnesium, phosphorous. Tahini is usually play an important role in the manufacture of spreads or sauces, and has been widely used in Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel Pitas and other ethnic dishes.
Tahini is a paste made from sesame seeds. There are two major type of tahini based on the raw material: hulled tahini and unhulled tahini. Tahini is usually used as a basic ingredient in the recipes of Paste & Spreads, Halva & Other Sweets and Sauces & Dips.
Owing to the high dependency of raw material, the production and price of tahini are easily effected by the sesame seeds production. United States sesame production is little and it mainly depends on importing from other countries.
Haitoglou Bros, Prince Tahini, Al Wadi Al Akhdar, Dipasa, A.O. Ghandour & Sons, Sesajal, Mounir Bissat, Sunshine International Foods, Arrowhead Mills and Joyva are major market participants in United States. However, they did not occupy a large share of the United Sates market because there are too many tahini manufacturers around the world.
The global Tahini market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Tahini market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Tahini in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Tahini in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Tahini market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Tahini market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Haitoglou Bros
Prince Tahini
Al Wadi Al Akhdar
Dipasa
A.O. Ghandour & Sons
Sesajal
Mounir Bissat
Sunshine International Foods
Arrowhead Mills
Joyva
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3349191-global-tahini-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Market size by Product
Hulled Tahini
Unhulled Tahini
Market size by End User
Paste & Spreads
Halva & Other Sweets
Sauces & Dips
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Tahini market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Tahini market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Tahini companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Tahini submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tahini Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Tahini Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Hulled Tahini
1.4.3 Unhulled Tahini
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Tahini Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Paste & Spreads
1.5.3 Halva & Other Sweets
1.5.4 Sauces & Dips
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Tahini Market Size
2.1.1 Global Tahini Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Tahini Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Tahini Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Tahini Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Tahini Revenue by Regions
…. https://www.abc-7.com/story/39914709/tahini-market-2019-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2024
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Haitoglou Bros
11.1.1 Haitoglou Bros Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Haitoglou Bros Tahini Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Haitoglou Bros Tahini Products Offered
11.1.5 Haitoglou Bros Recent Development
11.2 Prince Tahini
11.2.1 Prince Tahini Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Prince Tahini Tahini Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Prince Tahini Tahini Products Offered
11.2.5 Prince Tahini Recent Development
11.3 Al Wadi Al Akhdar
11.3.1 Al Wadi Al Akhdar Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Al Wadi Al Akhdar Tahini Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Al Wadi Al Akhdar Tahini Products Offered
11.3.5 Al Wadi Al Akhdar Recent Development
11.4 Dipasa
11.4.1 Dipasa Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Dipasa Tahini Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Dipasa Tahini Products Offered
11.4.5 Dipasa Recent Development
11.5 A.O. Ghandour & Sons
11.5.1 A.O. Ghandour & Sons Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 A.O. Ghandour & Sons Tahini Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 A.O. Ghandour & Sons Tahini Products Offered
11.5.5 A.O. Ghandour & Sons Recent Development
11.6 Sesajal
11.6.1 Sesajal Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Sesajal Tahini Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Sesajal Tahini Products Offered
11.6.5 Sesajal Recent Development
11.7 Mounir Bissat
11.7.1 Mounir Bissat Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Mounir Bissat Tahini Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Mounir Bissat Tahini Products Offered
11.7.5 Mounir Bissat Recent Development
11.8 Sunshine International Foods
11.8.1 Sunshine International Foods Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Sunshine International Foods Tahini Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Sunshine International Foods Tahini Products Offered
11.8.5 Sunshine International Foods Recent Development
11.9 Arrowhead Mills
11.9.1 Arrowhead Mills Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Arrowhead Mills Tahini Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Arrowhead Mills Tahini Products Offered
11.9.5 Arrowhead Mills Recent Development
11.10 Joyva
11.10.1 Joyva Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Joyva Tahini Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Joyva Tahini Products Offered
11.10.5 Joyva Recent Development
Continued…
Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3349191-global-tahini-market-insights-forecast-to-2025