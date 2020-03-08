The demand for residential smart air purifiers is expected to grow in the emerging economies, due to rapid urbanization and alarming pollution

The global smart air purifiers market is expected to reach $11,403.0 million by 2025 from $4,510.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2018 to 2025. Smart air purifier is an upgraded version of the traditional air purifier, which is used for automatic air purification across different industries. It is connected with wireless networks such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and can be remotely operated by using an app on smartphones.

These purifiers can be used from distant locations, and can be controlled remotely through smart connectivity. The major benefit of a smart air purifier is that users can track and control the indoor air quality and can change the basic settings through smartphones.

Rise in awareness about the adverse effects of pollution on humans is encouraging various electronics companies to introduce advanced air purifies in the market. In addition, increase in need to remove fine airborne particles and germs from commercial spaces, offices, and homes, including the living room, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom acts as the key driver of the global market. Furthermore, many countries are observing increase in household air pollution, due to excessive smoke generation through cooking, which has escalated the demand for smart air purifiers, thereby promoting the growth of the market.

The dust collectors segment secured the highest share of 61.7% in the smart air purifier market in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. In terms of technique, the high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) segment is expected to contribute the highest market share in the coming years, as these purifiers have extensive demand due to their advance purifying process.

The demand for smart air purifiers has been witnessed to increase significantly in the residential and commercial sectors, due to their easily availability in the fast emerging economies. This is attributed to the presence of several local and regional manufacturers in these economies. The residential sector accounted for around 67% share of the global smart air purifiers market.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the smart air purifiers market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key companies and increase in pollution in the Asian countries. Moreover, Europe and North America are expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period.

Smart Air Purifiers Market Key Segments:

By Type

Dust Collectors

Fume & Smoke Collectors

Others (Odor Removal and Germs Removal)

By Technique

High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS)

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

Ionizer Purifiers

Activated Carbon Filtration

Others (Filters and Photocatalytic Oxidation (PCO))

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Others (Personal and Public)

Major players such as Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sunbeam Products, Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Blue Air, Coway, Whirlpool Corporation, Americair Corporation, Sharp Corporation, and Dyson Technology Limited have adopted new product launch and business expansion as their key strategies to expand their market foothold.

