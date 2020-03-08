The rising trend of Internet-of-Things (IoT) industry propelling the growth for mobile security systems market

Advancement in technology in mobile device market concerning storage, performance, application, capability or internet connectivity have tremendously increased over the past few years. Together with its wide range of uses, it has also fostered a growing need for better security and integrity solutions.

According to types of mobile security, the market is bifurcated into E-mail and Anti-virus security. E-mail security constituted 52% share of the overall market revenue in 2014, and is expected to dominate the overall Asia-Pacific mobile security market during the forecast period. Android was the largest revenue-generating operating system segment of mobile security market, which accounted for nearly 57% of the total Asia-Pacific market revenue in 2014. This segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the analysis period due to the massive growth in the number and usage of Android devices.

Based on end users, the enterprise segment occupies major market share. This segment is anticipated to generate a revenue of $6.4 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of nearly 43% during 2015 – 2020. The increasing trend of BYOD in various enterprises and the need to secure confidential corporate data are the prime factors boosting the growth of mobile security market.

Geographically, China is the highest revenue generating country in the APAC mobile security market, followed by Japan and Singapore. The growth in China is supplemented by factors such as higher rate of adoption of mobile devices as it is one of the largest smartphone markets, worldwide. In addition, India would exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the mobile security market in Asia-Pacific region with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends have been outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecast during the period of 20152020 have been provided to highlight the financial appetency of the market

Porters five forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in the market

Value chain analysis in the report provides clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain

MOBILE SECURITY APAC MARKET KEY SEGMENTATION

By Solution

Authentication

Mobile data protection

Mobile application management

By Type

E-mail

Anti-Virus

By OS

Blackberry

Android

iOS

Windows

Others

By End Users

Individuals

Enterprises Retail Telecommunication & IT Financial Institutions Education Government Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing & Automotive Others



By Geography

India

Japan

China

Singapore

Others (Australia, New Zealand and South Korea)

Leading players and their key business strategies have been analyzed in the report in order to gain a competitive insight into the market. Key players covered in the report include IBM, Symantec Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, VMware Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc. and others.

