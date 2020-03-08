Top Key Players of “U.S. Surgical Visualization Products ” like Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg., Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, COOK GROUP

U.S. Surgical Visualization Products Market Segmentation By Product Type (Light sources, Displays and monitor, Endoscopic cameras, Camera Heads, Video Recorders and processors, Video convertors, Accessories), Application (ENT Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Gastroscopy, Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Others), End User (Hospital, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Country (U.S.) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=u-s-surgical-visualization-products-market

Highlights of the report

Detailed overview of the market Key developments and product launches in the market Key parameters which are driving the market Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation

Potential of the report

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Top Key Players

Olympus Corporation:

Olympus Corporation established in 1919 and headquartered at Tokyo, Japan. The company is engaged in manufacturing and sales of precision machineries and instruments.. It is one of the pioneered companies in medical, scientific solutions, imaging and others.

It has 35,933 employees globally. It has its global networks through direct sales representatives and distributors in the North America, Asia and Oceania, Europe and Japan. It operates as a subsidiary of KeyMed, Gyrus ACMI, Inc, Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Olympus New Zealand Limited, Olympus Korea Co., Ltd. among others.

In October 2018, Olympus Corporation has introduced the OER-Mini for ENT endoscopes. The OER-Mini for ENT endoscopes is a table top endoscopic reprocessor which is specifically designed to eliminate the manual steps of reprocessing endoscopes through high level disinfecting in order to improve reprocessing efficiency. It helped Olympus to provide simpler and faster treatment option for patients and have a strong market presence.

In May 2018, For 4K-3D Video Microscope, ORBEYE Olympus Corporation received Gold in the Digital Imaging category at the 2018 Edison Awards. This microscope provides high-resolution 3D imaging of the structure of tissue, blood vessels, and other features. The award made a global footprint of Olympus in the world of endoscopy.

Access Full Report at : https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/u-s-surgical-visualization-products-market/

Stryker:

Founded in 1941 and headquarter at Michigan, U.S. Stryker is focused on offering products and services in orthopaedics, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine that improve patient and hospital outcomes. The company operates through three main divisions, namely, medical and surgical instruments, orthopaedics and neurotechnology & spine. These three segments are operated by various subsidiaries present globally.

It has its global networks through direct sales representatives and distributors in the Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America. It operates as a subsidiary of Physio-Control, Invuity, Entellus Medical, Inc., Cactus, LLC, Stryker Private ltd, among others.

In May 2018, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG launched PDD Blue Light Flexible Video Cytoscopy System. This will help Karl Storz to provide a range of comprehensive solutions to its customers.

In January 2018, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG to earn more than 75.0% of KARL STORZ NDTec GmbH by creating a joint venture with NDTec AG. This will strengthen Karl Storz endoscopy division.

Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg:

Founded in 1945 and headquarter at Tuttlingen, German. KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG is a privately held company which is focusing on manufacturer and distributor of endoscopes, medical instruments, and devices. The company operates through three main divisions, namely, Human Medicine, Industrial and Veterinary Medicine. These three segments are operated by various subsidiaries present globally.

It has its global networks through direct sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia and Oceania. It operates as a subsidiary of KARL STORZ Imaging, Inc., KARL STORZ Endoscopy China Ltd., KARL STORZ Endoscopy Canada Ltd., KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., KARL STORZ Industrial-America, Inc. among others.

In October 2018, Stryker announced the partnership with the Synaptive Medical (Canada) and Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany). The partnership with the Synaptive Medical (Canada) and Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany) will strong the leadership of the company in surgical guidance.

In February 2018, Stryker acquired Entellus Medical (U.S.). Entellus Medical company focuses on delivering physician and superior patients with products specially designed for minimally invasive treatment of nose, ear and throat diseases states.

Market Developments: