Ultrasound and Pneumatic Lithotripsy Device Market Size, Industry Statistics, Trends, Share Analysis
Ultrasound lithotripsy uses electric energy to transform into sound wave, which generates mechanical vibration energy in the ultrasonic converter. It is transmitted to ultrasonic probe rod through ultrasonic electrode, causing longitudinal vibration at the top of ultrasonic probe rod. When it contacts with hard stone, it produces lithotripsy effect, but does not cause damage to soft tissue.
The global Ultrasound and Pneumatic Lithotripsy Device market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ultrasound and Pneumatic Lithotripsy Device market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Ultrasound and Pneumatic Lithotripsy Device in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Ultrasound and Pneumatic Lithotripsy Device in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Ultrasound and Pneumatic Lithotripsy Device market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Ultrasound and Pneumatic Lithotripsy Device market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
EMS Electro Medical Systems
Boston Scientific
Lumenis
Olympus
Dornier
Karl Storz
Quanta System
Cook Medical
Elmed Medical Systems
Ark Meditech Systems
Advanced Health Care Resources
Inceler Medikal
Shanghai Lumsail Medical and Beauty Equipment
Market size by Product
Ultrasound Lithotripsy Device
Pneumatic Lithotripsy Device
Market size by End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Ultrasound and Pneumatic Lithotripsy Device market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Ultrasound and Pneumatic Lithotripsy Device market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Ultrasound and Pneumatic Lithotripsy Device companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Ultrasound and Pneumatic Lithotripsy Device submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ultrasound and Pneumatic Lithotripsy Device are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Ultrasound and Pneumatic Lithotripsy Device market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
