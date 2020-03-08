Upcoming Revenue of ARTIFICIAL FLOWER GLOBAL MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST 2019 TO 2025

“Global Artificial Flower Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

‘ ‘

This report studies the global market size of Artificial Flower in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Artificial Flower in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Artificial Flower market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Flowers that are not available naturally, but made artificially from various materials are known as Artificial Flowers. In other words, Artificial Flowers are imitations of natural flowers. Silk Flowers, Soap Flowers, Paper Flowers, Clay Flowers, Plastic Flowers, Porcelain Flowers and Leather Flowers are some examples of artificial flowers. Artificial Flowers are indeed a replica of naturally available flowers. The art of making Artificial Flowers is so specialized that it usually takes more than just a glance to differentiate artificial flowers from natural flowers.

. .

‘ ‘

Currently, there are many players in Artificial Flowers market. Competition in this market is intense and the market concentration is very low. Some well-known players include Tongxin Artificial Flowers, FuLi Silk Flower Factory, Suqian Hollia Arts & Crafts, Ngar Tat, J.S. Flower, Nearly Natural, Dongguan Fusheng Arts, Dongguan Heng Xiang plant simulation Ltd., Qihao, Dongchu Sculpture, Gold Eagle and etc. There are many more notable players like Oulan Group Thailand Paula Suede artificial flower factory and Top Artificial Flower. The competition will be more intense in the following years.



With so much labor intensive production, it is no surprise that the majority of silk flowers are produced in China. Guangdong Province in China being the largest region for artificial flower and plant production. Other producers include Thailand, Honduras and etc. In 2016, production of China took about 69.91% market share (based on output volume), following with Europe and Southeast Asia and North America. In terms of consumption, North America and Europe are leading the market, with 28.58% and 33.31% global market share respectively in 2016.

In 2017, the global Artificial Flower market size was 1640 million US$ and is forecast to 2490 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Artificial Flower market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

– The various contributors involved in the value chain of Artificial Flower include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Artificial Flower include



Tongxin Artificial Flowers

FuLi Silk Flower Factory

Suqian Hollia Arts & Crafts

Ngar Tat

J.S. Flower

Nearly Natural

Dongguan Fusheng Arts

Dongguan Heng Xiang plant simulation Ltd.

Qihao

Dongchu Sculpture

Gold Eagle

– Market Size Split by Type



Wreath

Arrangement

Stem

Ball

Vine

Petal

Others



– Market Size Split by Application

Residential/Home Use

Commercial Use

. .

‘ ‘

– Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

– The study objectives of this report are:



To study and analyze the global Artificial Flower market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Artificial Flower market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Artificial Flower manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Flower with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Artificial Flower submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Flower are as follows:



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Artificial Flower market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

