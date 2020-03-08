Waste Management Market size to reach $484.9 billion by 2025 | CAGR 6.0%

Waste management is the process of treating solid wastes, and involves different solutions to recycle items. It includes activities from its inception to final removal, such as collection, transport, treatment, and disposal of waste along with inspection and regulation. Advanced Disposal Services, Veolia Environment S.A, and Biffa Group are some of the leading key players operating in the waste management industry.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Waste Management Marketby Waste Type and Service: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025, “the global waste management market accounted for $303.6 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $484.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2025. In 2018, Europe dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 36.0% share of the global market, followed by North America.

Get Sample Report:

Clean Harbors, Inc., Waste Management Inc., Suez Environment S.A., and Advanced Disposal Services are the major product & service providers to various end-user industries across the globe. The global waste management market is projected to exhibit a notable growth by 2025. In addition, increase in government initiative to maintain secure & safe environment and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is expected to boost the growth of the waste management market.

Based on waste type, the waste management market is bifurcated into municipal waste and industrial waste. Municipal solid waste is expected to reach $261.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The emerging regions of Asia-Pacific, such as India and South Korea, are expected to witness maximum growth in the waste management market. This is attributed to factors such as rapid industrial development and emergence of new recycling techniques.

Europe accounted for the highest share in the waste management industry in 2017, accounting for more than 30% share, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to existence of well-developed infrastructure and various end-user industries in the region.

Request Purchase Enquiry:

Market players focus on product launch and acquisition to expand their presence in the market and improve their offerings. For instance, Casella Waste Systems Inc. acquired Complete Disposal Company, Inc., an integrated solid waste services provider, in the greater Holyoke, MA and its subsidiary United Material Management of Holyoke, Inc. The acquisition fueled the overall growth of the company in terms of acquiring more customers and expanding its reach in the North American region.

Opportunities such as usage of IoT technologies, digital applications, and usage of big data are expected to revolutionize the solid waste management industry.

Key Benefits for Waste Management Market: