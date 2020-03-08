White Board Market Outlook 2023 Segmented by Top Companies like: Metroplan, GMi Companies, Quartet, Luxor, Bi-silque, Neoplex, Umajirushi, Deli, Canadian Blackboard, Lanbeisite, XIESK, Keda, Shandong Fangyuan, Foshan Yakudo, Whitemark, Zhengzhou Aucs
In this report, RRI Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global White Board market for 2018-2023.A whiteboard (also known by the terms marker board, dry-erase board, wipe board, dry-wipe board, pen-board, and the misnomer [citation needed] grease board) is any glossy, usually white surface for nonpermanent markings.
For industry structure analysis, the White Board industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. Some producers don’t have its own brand and do the OEM. The top 5 producers account for about 22% of the sales market.
The production of White Board increases from 2145K Units in 2012 to 2565 K Units in 2016, with CAGR 4.57%.
For forecast, the global White Board revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2-3%, and a little higher speed in Asia-Pacific. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of White Board. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
Over the next five years, RRI (RRI Information) projects that White Board will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 330 million by 2023, from US$ 290 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of White Board market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, RRI Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Melamine Whiteboard
Porcelain Whiteboard
Glass Whiteboard
Segmentation by application:
Schools
Office
Household
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Metroplan
GMi Companies
Quartet
Luxor
Bi-silque
Neoplex
Umajirushi
Deli
Canadian Blackboard
Lanbeisite
XIESK
Keda
Shandong Fangyuan
Foshan Yakudo
Whitemark
Zhengzhou Aucs
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global White Board Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global White Board Consumption 2013-2023
2.1.2 White Board Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 White Board Segment by Type
2.2.1 Melamine Whiteboard
2.2.2 Porcelain Whiteboard
2.2.3 Glass Whiteboard
2.3 White Board Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global White Board Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global White Board Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.3 Global White Board Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 White Board Segment by Application
2.4.1 Schools
2.4.2 Office
2.4.3 Household
2.4.4 Others
2.5 White Board Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global White Board Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global White Board Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.3 Global White Board Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global White Board by Players
3.1 Global White Board Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global White Board Sales by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global White Board Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global White Board Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global White Board Revenue by Players (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Global White Board Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.3 Global White Board Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global White Board Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global White Board Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players White Board Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 White Board by Regions
4.1 White Board by Regions
4.1.1 Global White Board Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global White Board Value by Regions
4.2 Americas White Board Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC White Board Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe White Board Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa White Board Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas White Board Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas White Board Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)
5.1.2 Americas White Board Value by Countries (2013-2018)
5.2 Americas White Board Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas White Board Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC White Board Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC White Board Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)
6.1.2 APAC White Board Value by Countries (2013-2018)
6.2 APAC White Board Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC White Board Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe White Board by Countries
7.1.1 Europe White Board Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)
7.1.2 Europe White Board Value by Countries (2013-2018)
7.2 Europe White Board Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe White Board Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa White Board by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa White Board Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa White Board Value by Countries (2013-2018)
8.2 Middle East & Africa White Board Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa White Board Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Marketing
10.1.2 Indirect Marketing
10.2 White Board Distributors
10.3 White Board Customer
11 Global White Board Market Forecast
11.1 Global White Board Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)
11.2 Global White Board Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global White Board Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
11.2.2 Global White Board Value Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global White Board Forecast by Type
11.8 Global White Board Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Metroplan
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 White Board Product Offered
12.1.3 Metroplan White Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Metroplan News
12.2 GMi Companies
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 White Board Product Offered
12.2.3 GMi Companies White Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 GMi Companies News
12.3 Quartet
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 White Board Product Offered
12.3.3 Quartet White Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Quartet News
12.4 Luxor
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 White Board Product Offered
12.4.3 Luxor White Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Luxor News
12.5 Bi-silque
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 White Board Product Offered
12.5.3 Bi-silque White Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Bi-silque News
12.6 Neoplex
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 White Board Product Offered
12.6.3 Neoplex White Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Neoplex News
12.7 Umajirushi
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 White Board Product Offered
12.7.3 Umajirushi White Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Umajirushi News
12.8 Deli
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 White Board Product Offered
12.8.3 Deli White Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Deli News
12.9 Canadian Blackboard
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 White Board Product Offered
12.9.3 Canadian Blackboard White Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Canadian Blackboard News
12.10 Lanbeisite
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 White Board Product Offered
12.10.3 Lanbeisite White Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Lanbeisite News
12.11 XIESK
12.12 Keda
12.13 Shandong Fangyuan
12.14 Foshan Yakudo
12.15 Whitemark
12.16 Zhengzhou Aucs
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global White Board consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of White Board market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global White Board manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the White Board with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of White Board submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
