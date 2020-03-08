White Board Market Outlook 2023 Segmented by Top Companies like: Metroplan, GMi Companies, Quartet, Luxor, Bi-silque, Neoplex, Umajirushi, Deli, Canadian Blackboard, Lanbeisite, XIESK, Keda, Shandong Fangyuan, Foshan Yakudo, Whitemark, Zhengzhou Aucs

In this report, RRI Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global White Board market for 2018-2023.A whiteboard (also known by the terms marker board, dry-erase board, wipe board, dry-wipe board, pen-board, and the misnomer [citation needed] grease board) is any glossy, usually white surface for nonpermanent markings.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.researchreportsinc.com/sample-request?id=178580

For industry structure analysis, the White Board industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. Some producers don’t have its own brand and do the OEM. The top 5 producers account for about 22% of the sales market.

The production of White Board increases from 2145K Units in 2012 to 2565 K Units in 2016, with CAGR 4.57%.

For forecast, the global White Board revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2-3%, and a little higher speed in Asia-Pacific. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of White Board. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

Over the next five years, RRI (RRI Information) projects that White Board will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 330 million by 2023, from US$ 290 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of White Board market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, RRI Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Melamine Whiteboard

Porcelain Whiteboard

Glass Whiteboard

Segmentation by application:

Schools

Office

Household

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Metroplan

GMi Companies

Quartet

Luxor

Bi-silque

Neoplex

Umajirushi

Deli

Canadian Blackboard

Lanbeisite

XIESK

Keda

Shandong Fangyuan

Foshan Yakudo

Whitemark

Zhengzhou Aucs

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global White Board Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global White Board Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 White Board Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 White Board Segment by Type

2.2.1 Melamine Whiteboard

2.2.2 Porcelain Whiteboard

2.2.3 Glass Whiteboard

2.3 White Board Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global White Board Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global White Board Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global White Board Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 White Board Segment by Application

2.4.1 Schools

2.4.2 Office

2.4.3 Household

2.4.4 Others

2.5 White Board Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global White Board Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global White Board Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global White Board Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global White Board by Players

3.1 Global White Board Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global White Board Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global White Board Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global White Board Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global White Board Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global White Board Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global White Board Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global White Board Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global White Board Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players White Board Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 White Board by Regions

4.1 White Board by Regions

4.1.1 Global White Board Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global White Board Value by Regions

4.2 Americas White Board Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC White Board Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe White Board Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa White Board Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas White Board Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas White Board Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Americas White Board Value by Countries (2013-2018)

5.2 Americas White Board Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas White Board Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC White Board Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC White Board Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 APAC White Board Value by Countries (2013-2018)

6.2 APAC White Board Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC White Board Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe White Board by Countries

7.1.1 Europe White Board Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Europe White Board Value by Countries (2013-2018)

7.2 Europe White Board Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe White Board Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa White Board by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa White Board Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa White Board Value by Countries (2013-2018)

8.2 Middle East & Africa White Board Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa White Board Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.2 White Board Distributors

10.3 White Board Customer

11 Global White Board Market Forecast

11.1 Global White Board Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)

11.2 Global White Board Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global White Board Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

11.2.2 Global White Board Value Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global White Board Forecast by Type

11.8 Global White Board Forecast by Application

Order Copy of This Report @ https://researchreportsinc.com/checkout/?add-to-cart=178580&&attribute_pa_choose-license=single-user&&quantity=1

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Metroplan

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 White Board Product Offered

12.1.3 Metroplan White Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Metroplan News

12.2 GMi Companies

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 White Board Product Offered

12.2.3 GMi Companies White Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 GMi Companies News

12.3 Quartet

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 White Board Product Offered

12.3.3 Quartet White Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Quartet News

12.4 Luxor

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 White Board Product Offered

12.4.3 Luxor White Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Luxor News

12.5 Bi-silque

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 White Board Product Offered

12.5.3 Bi-silque White Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Bi-silque News

12.6 Neoplex

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 White Board Product Offered

12.6.3 Neoplex White Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Neoplex News

12.7 Umajirushi

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 White Board Product Offered

12.7.3 Umajirushi White Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Umajirushi News

12.8 Deli

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 White Board Product Offered

12.8.3 Deli White Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Deli News

12.9 Canadian Blackboard

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 White Board Product Offered

12.9.3 Canadian Blackboard White Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Canadian Blackboard News

12.10 Lanbeisite

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 White Board Product Offered

12.10.3 Lanbeisite White Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Lanbeisite News

12.11 XIESK

12.12 Keda

12.13 Shandong Fangyuan

12.14 Foshan Yakudo

12.15 Whitemark

12.16 Zhengzhou Aucs

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global White Board consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of White Board market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global White Board manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the White Board with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of White Board submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About us

Research Reports Inc. is one of the leading destinations for market research reports across all industries, companies, and technologies. Our repository features an exhaustive list of market research reports from thousands of publishers worldwide.

Contact us

David

Sales Manager,

US +1-855-419-2424,

UK +4403308087757

Email- [email protected]