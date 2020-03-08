Wind Turbine Blade Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Wind Turbine Blade Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Wind Turbine Blade Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Wind Turbine Blade market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Zhongfu Lianzhong

Avic

Sinoma

TMT

New United

United power

Mingyang

XEMC New Energy

DEC

Haizhuang

Wanyuan

SANY

Wind turbine blade is mounted on the wind turbine. Most wind turbines have three blades, though there are some with two blades. Blades are generally 30 to 50 meters (100 to 165 feet) long, with the most common sizes around 40 meters (130 feet). Longer blades are being designed and tested. Blade weights vary, depending on the design and materials—a 40 meter LM Glasfiber blade for a 1.5 MW turbine weighs 5,780 kg (6.4 tons) and one for a 2.0 MW turbine weighs 6,290 kg (6.9 tons).

Market Segment as follows:

By Type

< 1.5 MW

1.5 MW

1.5-2.0 MW

2.0 MW

2.0-3.0 MW

3.0 MW

3.0-5.0 MW

≥5.0 MW

By Application

Offshore Wind Blade

Onshore Wind Blade

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;

Section 2:

Global and India Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

India export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

