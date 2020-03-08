World Oil & Gas Mobility Market – Technology, Market Share, Leading Player, Opportunities and Forecasts, 2017-2023

Mobility in oil & gas sector reduces the time cycle needed for the performance of routine operations. Furthermore, mobility ensures maximum use of the available resources. Besides this, mobility provides the much required flexibility of performing tasks from different locations at any given time. Mobility ensures the task can be shared conveniently within an enterprise.

Technique that transforms conventional practices used in oil & gas industry into mobile performance driven approach is termed as oil & gas mobility application. This enables the management to zero in on smarter and quicker decision without interfering the workflow. Mobility focuses on associated fields of BI, data management and more.

The oil & gas mobility market is segmented based on software, deployment model, services, user type and geography. The software discussed in the market research report consists of material management, asset management, data management, mobile analytics and more. Moreover, the deployment model covered during the study includes on premise and hosted.

Services analysed in the market research report are integration services, professional services and cloud services. User types examined in the report includes small and medium businesses and enterprises. Regions such as North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific and LAMEA are anticipated to witness tremendous growth.

Advent of technological developments paired with the ongoing demand for exploring as well as producing oil & gas efficiently is influencing market growth. Furthermore, identifying the best ways to create resources including technology, data and affordable procedures are the most important factors driving the oil & gas mobility market.

Lack of awareness about the benefits of mobility application has hampered the growth of the market to a greater extent. On the other hand, growing need for relevant ground based data strategically to lower the turnaround time, operating costs and boost complete landscape of industrial lifecycle is likely to create greater opportunities.

OIL & GAS MOBILITY MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

Oil & Gas Mobility Market – By Software

Material Management

Asset Management

Data Management

Mobile Analytics

Workforce Automation

Others

Oil & Gas Mobility Market – By Deployment Model

On -premise

Hosted

Oil & Gas Mobility Market – By Service

Professional

Cloud

Integration

Oil & Gas Mobility Market – By User Type

Small and Medium Businesses

Enterprises

Oil & Gas Mobility Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia -Pacific

LAMEA

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The market research report provides an integrated information on the major drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the industry growth from 2014 to 2020.

The study further drills down to produce data volume by components, end customers and demography.

SWOT analysis of major brands, highlights weaknesses, strengths, opportunities and threats. The data proves effective for business owners planning on designing their marketing and branding strategies.

Region wise business performance discussed in the market research report would be valuable for enterprises planning to explore new areas.

The report not only examines the market dynamics but also takes a closer look at the growth rate and industrial chain structure.

Study further weigh up on the prominent market players and what they are doing different to position their product in the already crowded marketplace.

Assessment of upstream and downstream market also forms an important part of the report.

The key market players active in the oil & gas mobility market include HP, SAP SE, Oracle, IBM, Cisco, Wipro, Infosys, Microsoft and Cognizant Technology Solutions.

