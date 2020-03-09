Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Therapeutics Market : Release Latest Trends & Industry Vision 2026

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is a type of cancer affecting the bone marrow and blood. The condition is characterized by overproduction of immature white blood cells, also known as lymphoblast. The immature or abnormal cells are unable to function properly and build up around the healthy cells. Patients diagnosed with ALL are highly susceptible to recurrent infections, anemia, bleeding and bruising easily as the bone marrow is unable to form adequate numbers of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. The cancer is characterized with high progression rate, and can be fatal if not treated within few months. The cancerous cells have the potential to spread to other organs of the body including lymph nodes, liver, spleen, and the central nervous system. The common symptoms of the condition include renal failure, pneumonia, respiratory distress, and bone pain. Acute lymphocytic leukemia is the most common type of cancer in children, where timely treatment and diagnosis results in efficient cure of the condition.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified ALL based on three different sub-types according to the lymphocyte or white blood cell that has transformed into cancerous cell. The precursor B cell ALL, is found to be highly prevalent in adults, the mature B cell ALL, is identified by particular genetic changes, whereas precursor T cell ALL mostly affects young adults and is more common in men.

Regional Dynamics:

Regional segmentation of the global acute lymphoblastic leukemia Therapeutics Market by Coherent Market Insights comprises North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global acute lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market over the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of the disease and rising number of clinical trials undertaken by organizations in the region to address the unmet medical needs of patients. According to the American Cancer Society, 2016, an estimated 5,970 new ALL diagnoses and 1,440 deaths from ALL were registered in 2017. Also, according to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, about 3,000 people aged below 20 years are found to have acute lymphoblastic leukemia each year in the U.S.

Moreover, the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, U.S. is focusing on improving outcomes for children with leukemia by undertaking clinical trials to develop novel therapeutics for the condition. For instance, in 2012, the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital initiated trials for ALLR18 for pediatric relapsed or refractory precursor B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Moreover, in 2015, Juno Therapeutics, Inc. developed JCAR015 (CD19-targeted CAR T cells), which is currently in the Phase 2 clinical trial, indicated for treating adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL).

Competitive Analysis

Key players operating in the global acute lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market include Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Genzyme Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., ERYTECH Pharma, Talon Therapeutic, Inc., Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biogen Idec, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Celgene Corporation.

