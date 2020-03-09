Adenovirus is one of the DNA viruses that are considered to be a major cause of febrile illness, primarily among children. Individuals and Infants with weak immune systems, cardiac disease or chronic respiratory problems are at higher risk of developing adenovirus infection, however, most infections are not severe. Adenovirus is a communicable infection, as it is an air-borne diseases and can spread from infected person to others by coughing and sneezing, and close contact such as shaking or touching hands. Adenovirus can cause pneumonia, acute respiratory disease, epidemic kerato-conjunctivitis, acute follicular conjunctivitis, gastroenteritis, and cystitis. Among infants, pharyngeal-conjunctival and pharyngitis fever are commonly caused by Adenovirus. In 2016, a study conducted by Barcelona Center for International Health Research and University of Barcelona, on children suffering from pneumonia, suggests that adenovirus is the second-most common respiratory virus causing pneumonia. Some adenoviruses can also spread through the infected person’s stools, for instance, during diaper changing. Adenovirus can also spread through water such as swimming pools, however, this is less common. Adenovirus infections can be usually diagnose by molecular methods or can be detected with polymerase chain reaction (PCR), serology, antigen detection or viral culture. Others emerging technologies such as liposomes, monoclonal antibodies, chromatography, flow cytometry, and gel micro droplets are also of vital use in diagnosis of adenovirus infection.

Adenovirus Diagnostic Testing Market – Driver

Adenoviruses are associated with a variety of nonspecific manifestations and clinical syndromes, thus diagnosis based upon clinical criteria alone is challenging. Diagnosis is most accurate when the infection shows outbreak symptoms or individuals show serious disease manifestations. Validation of adenovirus infection is essential for identifying the most appropriate treatment to establish a prognosis and initiate infection control measures by using correct antiviral agents, thus making diagnosis of these viruses a vital procedure. This in turn, is expected to augment growth of the adenovirus diagnostic testing market. Generally, there are two types of adenoviruses namely, Type 4 and Type 7 that caused severe outbreaks of respiratory illness, especially among military recruits. Thus, adenovirus vaccine, containing Type 4 and Type 7, is thus approved for military personnel aged 17 to 50 years from 1971, to protect them against the illness caused by these two viruses. In the recent past, adenovirus infections were diagnose by cell culture, as the virus replicates efficiently in cell cultures. Monoclonal antibodies are also used to detect infected cells using direct fluorescence antibody assays. Amplification and detection of adenovirus DNA by polymerase chain reaction methods are also gaining popularity as laboratory methods to determine adenovirus infection. The rapid detection and quantitation of adenovirus DNA, especially by a sensitive PCR technique is expected to aid in the diagnosis and treatment monitoring of adenovirus infections, particularly in immunocompromised patients. This in turn, is expected to boost growth of the adenovirus diagnostic testing market during the forecast period.

Moreover, growing research and development of technologies for use in the diagnosis of acute respiratory infections of viral etiology is expected to fuel market growth. For instance, in 2014, DiaSorin launched its sixth LIAISON test for the qualitative detection of adenovirus in stool samples in markets outside the U.S. and the U.K., the test is an addition to the 5 most important tests of the stool testing panel, already available in the market (C. Difficile toxin A&B, C. Difficile GDH, Helicobacter Pylori, EHEC, and Rotavirus).

Adenovirus Diagnostic Testing Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global adenovirus diagnostic testing market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The market in North America is expected to gain significant traction, owing to growing public health concerns regarding various infectious diseases such as pneumonia, which are associated with adenovirus infection. For instance, in 2014, the eighth cause of mortality in the U.S. was influenza and pneumonia together, as reported by the National Centre for Health Statistics. The adenovirus diagnostic testing market is expected to gain traction in Africa markets, where a large number of children infected with adenovirus are underserved.

Adenovirus Diagnostic Testing Market – Competitive Landscape

Manufactures are offering various immunoassays for the detection of adenovirus antigen. SD BIOLINE Rota/Adeno Ag test, is one of the immune-chromatographic assays offered by Abbott, for the qualitative detection of the presence of rotavirus or adenovirus antigen in human fecal specimens. Furthermore, in 2017, Abbott collaborated with University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) to discover and characterize novel viruses as well as develop diagnostic tools to address the potential health threats cause by adenoviruses. Vendors also focusing on improving the quality of their assays by conducted surveillance projects at various hospitals, which in turn, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for growth in this market. For instance, BioMérieux SA conducted surveillance of rotavirus in hospitals and health centers in Niger from 2010 to 2012, using the RDT VIKIA Rota-Adeno assay to check their product accuracy. After receiving concerns regarding this test, company subsequently performed a parallel evaluation of the diagnostic accuracy of VIKIA Rota-Adeno RDT test assay, which is a good alternative for use in peripheral health centers where laboratory capacity is limited.

Player operating in the adenovirus diagnostic testing market include Affymetrix, Inc., Becton Dickinson and company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Novartis AG, Qiagen N.V., DiaSorin Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and bioMerieux.

