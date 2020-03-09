Adult Milk Powder Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Adult milk powder is mainly marketed for providing nutrition, such as necessary vitamins and minerals, for the adult group.

Adult milk powder, targeted at the adult, provides the nutrition supplement for the group. Global leading milk powder manufacturers are actively expanding their adult milk powder business. Some leaders, like Abbott, Nestle, commonly launch specific brand for specific region.

Consumption of adult milk powder mainly concentrates in Europe. In 2016, the consumption volume of adult milk powder in the region reached 104385 MT, holding 28.53% market share globally. The second consumer is USA, with 18.42% share.

Global consumption of Adult milk powder increased from 306127 MT in 2012 to 365880 MT in 2016 with the CAGR of 4.56%.

As for adult milk powder suppliers, each supplier owns their key sales regions. Abbott places USA as their first sales place, while many suppliers from Australia and New Zealand take China as their key market. Adult milk powder suppliers should play attention on the local region consumption characteristic and provides appropriate products to consumers.

Adult milk powders offer people in various life stages with different nutritional requirements. With the improvement of life quality, more and more people lay emphasis on their health and nutrition, stimulating the demand of dairy products.

The global Adult Milk Powder market is valued at 3890 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5080 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott

Nestle

Anlene

Murray Goulburn

Régilait

Yili

Fasska

Yashily

Vreugdenhil Dairy

Anchor

GMP

Feihe

Tatura

Ausino Products

Wondersun

Able Food Sdn Bhd

Mengniu

Anmum™ Malaysia

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Whole Milk Powder

Skim Milk Powder

Segment by Application

Age 18-35

Age 35-55

Age >55

