Aero-engine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025

This report focuses on the Aero-engine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

With the development of technology, the global average price of Aero-engine is in the decreasing trend, from 3.07 M M USD/Unit in 2011 to 2.91 M M USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Aero-engine is widely used in Commercial Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts. The most proportion of Aero-engine is Commercial Aircrafts, with 72% market share in 2015.

The worldwide market for Aero-engine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 37700 million US$ in 2023, from 26700 million US$ in 2017.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3245620-global-aero-engine-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls-Royce

Safran

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Piston Engine

Gas Turbine Engine

Other Engine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Aircrafts

Military Aircrafts

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3245620-global-aero-engine-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Aero-engine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Piston Engine

1.2.2 Gas Turbine Engine

1.2.3 Other Engine

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial Aircrafts

1.3.2 Military Aircrafts

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 GE

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Aero-engine Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 GE Aero-engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Pratt & Whitney

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Aero-engine Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Pratt & Whitney Aero-engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Rolls-Royce

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Aero-engine Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Rolls-Royce Aero-engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Safran

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Aero-engine Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Safran Aero-engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Aero-engine Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.1 Global Aero-engine Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Aero-engine Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Aero-engine Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.3.2 Top 6 Aero-engine Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Aero-engine Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Aero-engine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Aero-engine Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Aero-engine Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Aero-engine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Aero-engine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Aero-engine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Aero-engine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Aero-engine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Continued…..