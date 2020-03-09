Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma Treatment Market Future Challenges and Analysis 2026

Alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma (ARMS) is a type of soft tissue sarcoma that originates from the connective tissues of the body such as bone, muscle, cartilage, and ligaments. According to the survey by Children’s Oncology Group, 2011, alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma makes up about 25-40% of RMS. ARMS is mostly detected in adolescents and often occurs on the arms, legs, chest, and stomach. The exact cause of alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma is unknown, however it is associated with other conditions such as Neurofibromatosis type 1, Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome, Li-Fraumeni syndrome, Cardio-facio-cutaneous syndrome, and Costello syndrome. The methods for diagnosis of ARMS include examination such as X-ray imaging, CT scan, MRI, bone scan, ultrasound, PET scan, and a biopsy, in order to plan a suitable treatment for the condition. ARMS is a type of high-grade tumor meaning it cells are characterized by rapid growth and faster progression.

According to the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database, ARMS constitutes 23% of patients among the types of RMS. Also, alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma needs more-intensive therapy than embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma. Radiation therapy including intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT) and proton beam radiation therapy are implemented as an effective way to shrink the tumor cells post chemotherapy. Mostly, chemotherapy and radiation therapy is used to shrink the size of the tumor before surgery and to minimize the risk of cancer reoccurrence post-surgery.

Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma Treatment Market: Regional Dynamics

Regional segmentation of the global alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma treatment market by Coherent Market Insights comprises North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma treatment market over the forecast period, owing to rising number of initiatives undertaken by organizations in the region to develop potential therapies, increasing research and development, and adoption of advanced radiation therapies. Organizations in the region have initiated the first molecular targeted drug in a clinical trial in 2011, for childhood muscle cancer at the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and Children Oncology Group (COG) sites. Also, St. Baldrick’s Foundation works in collaboration with pediatric oncologists and funds supportive cancer research to develop promising research to positively impact treatment of children with cancer. Moreover, other organization such as the National Cancer Institute, Scott Carter Foundation, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, and the Hyundai Hope on Wheels Program have funded various studies, in order to explore highly potential therapeutic options. The alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth, owing to rising awareness of the disease in the regions supported by advancements in the medical settings to adopt novel therapies.

Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma Treatment Market: Competitive Analysis

Key players operating in the global alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma treatment market include Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Oasmia Pharmaceutical, Celgene Corporation, Pfizer, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

