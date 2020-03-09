Anatomic Pathology Market SWOT Analysis, Segmentation, Applications & Emerging Audience Till 2026

Anatomic pathology involves direct visualization of human tissue as gross examination as well as under a microscope for proper diagnosis of the disease or a pathological condition. Subtypes of anatomic pathology include surgical pathology, oral and maxillofacial pathology, cytopathology, molecular pathology, and forensic pathology. Procedures performed in anatomic pathology include gross examination, histopathology, immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, cryopathology, tissue cytogenetics, and others. Standard approach in anatomical pathology is microscopic examination of tissue samples with the help of one or more stains. Manufacturers have developed stains to identify and classify microorganisms in biopsy of tissue samples or excisional specimens. Various gram stains and acid-fast stains have applications in detection of bacteria and mycobacteria in tissue samples. Commercially available products include tissue processing systems, microtomes, cryostats, and immunohistochemistry products along with accessories for these products such as cytology accessories, and microtome accessories. Microtomes are required to cut tissue block at room temperature with precision, control, and comfort and can be manually operated, semi-automated, and fully automated. Whereas, Cryostats are used to cut sections of frozen tissue blocks at subzero temperatures. Immunohistochemistry involves imaging of antigens in cells of a tissue section to decipher tissue distribution of an antigen of interest in diseases. Immunohistochemistry is widely used in diagnosis of cancers, and specifically expressed tumor antigens are identified. Commercially available anatomic pathology products include CryoStar NX70 Cryostat, ClearVue Coverslipper, and Shandon Cytoblock cell block preparation system, Excelsior AS Tissue Processor, ultraView SISH DNP Detection Kit, Peloris II, and Leica ASP300S.

Anatomic Pathology Market Insights

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the anatomic pathology market over the forecast period, owing to presence of various anatomic pathology research institutions (individual universities such as University of Ottawa, Canada) and diagnostic laboratories. Moreover, anatomic pathology service providers are present in both the regions who require these products frequently. Manufacturers such as ThermoFisher Scientific and Agilent Technologies, Inc. provide advanced products in the North America region, which fuel growth of the market. Asia Pacific region is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases with the need of biopsies such as cancer. For instance, according to Cancer Statistics in China, 4,292,000 new incidences of cancer patients were expected to be diagnosed in 2015.

Anatomic Pathology Market Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global anatomic pathology market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Biocartis NV, and Sakura FineTechnical Co., Ltd.

