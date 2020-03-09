Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 8.2% and Forecast to 2024

Global Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Market

Description

Anesthesia CO2 Absorbents refer to the medical grade chemicals used in closed breathing environments to remove carbon dioxide from breathing gases to prevent CO2 retention and carbon dioxide poisoning.

CO2 absorbent is intended for use in anesthesia circle systems for the purpose of removing exhaled carbon dioxide.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent is in the decreasing trend, from 6.9 USD/Kg in 2011 to 5.6 USD/Kg in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be decreasing trend in the following five years.

North America region is the largest supplier of Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent, with a production market share nearly 40%. Europe is the second largest supplier of Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent, enjoying production market share nearly 28% in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38%. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 82 million US$ in 2024, from 51 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CareFusion (BD)

Drager

Smiths Medical

Allied Healthcare

Armstrong Medical

Micropore

Molecular

Intersurgical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sodasorb

Soda Lime

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Clinic

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Sodasorb

1.2.2 Soda Lime

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hospital

1.3.2 Clinic

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 CareFusion (BD)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 CareFusion (BD) Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Drager

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Drager Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Smiths Medical

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Smiths Medical Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Allied Healthcare

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Allied Healthcare Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Armstrong Medical

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Armstrong Medical Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Micropore

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Micropore Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Molecular

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Molecular Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

