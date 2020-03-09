Anti-decubitus Dynamic Mattresses Market 2018-2026: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

Anti-decubitus dynamic mattresses delivers an operative solution to contest ulcer development in the patients. In contrast to standard mattresses, the patient’s body is not supported still in the same place as alternation in the individual parts of the mattress helps in decreasing pressure in the patient’s tissue with the adequate perfusion.

These anti-decubitus dynamic mattresses are important especially for care of bedridden patients, unconscious patients, and patients with serious conditions. An anti-decubitus dynamic mattresses system is for the treatment and prevention of pressure ulcers and is also prescribed to patients suffering from various sleeping disorders.

The typical system consists of a control unit with a digital sensor-controlled membrane pump and air cells arranged horizontally at the base of the mattress. On the basis of product type, foam mattresses and air cushion mattresses are available in the market.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1935

Global Anti-decubitus Dynamic Mattresses Market Dynamics

Increasing traffic accidents and trauma cases around the globe is one of the major factors propelling growth of the anti-decubitus dynamic mattresses market. For instance, according to World Health Organization 2018 key facts, 90% of the world’s casualties on the roads occur in middle and lower income countries and each year 1.25 million people die due to road accidents. Report also showed that people aged between 15 and 44 years account for 48% of worldwide road accident deaths.

Road accident cases has also increased the prevalence of paralysis cases due to brain and spinal cord injuries. For instance, according to World Health Organization 2013 report, each year, around 250,000 to 500,000 people suffer from spinal cord injury with annual global incidence rate was estimated 40 to 80 cases per million population.

Also, same report revealed that 90% of these spinal cases were due to traumatic causes, however, the proportion of non-traumatic spinal cord injury appears to be growing. This is expected to propel growth of the anti- decubitus dynamic mattresses market over the forecast period.

However, high maintenance associated with the use of anti-decubitus dynamic mattresses is expected to be a major factor negatively impacting growth of the market.

Global Anti-Decubitus Dynamic Mattresses Market – Regional Insights

Based on the regions, the global anti-decubitus dynamic mattresses market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds major position in the global anti-decubitus dynamic mattresses market, owing to increased government healthcare spending and adoption of new innovative technologies for improving the quality of the healthcare. For instance, according to National Health Expenditure 2016 highlights, U.S. health care spending increased 4.3 percent to reach $3.3 trillion in 2016.

Moreover, increased prevalence of paralysis cases, due to trauma and injuries in the region is expected to boost the global anti-decubitus dynamic mattresses market growth. For instance, according to The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation report 2013, around 5,357,970 people were living with some form of paralysis. The observed causes of paralysis were stated as spinal cord injury (27.3%), multiple sclerosis (18.6%), and stroke (33.7 %).

Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth followed by Europe, owing to rising number of patient pool with serious health conditions such as paralysis and increased government initiatives to improve healthcare quality in the region. For example, in April 2018, the Government of India apprised signing of MoA (Memorandum of Agreement) between World Health Organization and India to facilitate in improving public health in India.

Global Anti-Decubitus Dynamic Mattresses Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global anti-decubitus mattresses market includes LINET, Hirtz & Co. KG, APEX MEDICAL CORP, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Sidhil Ltd., Malvestio, Stryker, ARDO, ROHO, EHOB and Benmor Medical.

Ask For Discount Before Purchasing This Business Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/1935

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.