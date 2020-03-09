Anti-Inflammatory Peptides Market Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2023

Anti-inflammatory peptides also known as antiflammins inhibit inflammation of a mammal\’s skin, lacerations of the musculature, mucous membranes, or injury into the air spaces of the lungs. Anti-inflammatory peptides act by hindering synthesis of platelet-activating factor, neutrophil aggregation and chemotaxis, and intradermal inflammatory reactions. Anti-Inflammatory peptides are used to treat diseases such as psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease and other autoimmune diseases.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/anti-inflammatory-peptides-market.html

High prevalence of diseases such as psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease and autoimmune diseases is likely to play a key role in driving the market growth for anti-inflammatory peptides. According to the World Psoriasis Day consortium, worldwide nearly 125 million people are affected with psoriasis, approximately 2% to 3% of the global population. The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts the median multiple sclerosis prevalence approximately 30 per 100,000 individuals. Crohn’s disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC) are two major inflammatory bowel diseases. Crohn’s disease has been observed to be more prevalent in urban areas than rural. Statistics released by the World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that the CD incidence rate in Asian and South American countries is less than 1 per 10,000 people, 1–3 per 100,000 in southern Europe, South Africa, 16 per 100,000 in New Zealand and Australia and 7 per 100,000 in the U.S. Such high prevalence and incidence rate of aforementioned diseases indicates promising market for anti-inflammatory peptides.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4335

There are many companies that are striving to develop anti-Inflammatory peptides. One of them is San Francisco Bay Area based start-up named Rogne Biosciences that plans to develop world’s first topical anti-Inflammatory peptide product, derived from naturally occurring body protein to treat patients suffering from psoriasis. Rogne Biosciences has obtained a licensing agreement from Isis Innovation, the commercialization company of University of Oxford, to develop anti-inflammatory peptides. In February 2013, Phylogica, a leading peptide drug discovery company, and Bio-Link Australia signed an agreement to commercialize anti-inflammatory Phylomer peptides for pharmaceutical use. This commercialization effort of both companies will be funded by a grant of USD 20,000 from the Western Australian government under the Innovation Vouchers Program (IVP). A research is going on to study the cationic antimicrobial peptides effectiveness against clinically relevant microorganisms such as propionibacterium acnes. The study demonstrates that in addition to the antimicrobial activity, cationic antimicrobial peptides also exhibit anti-inflammatory effect.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=4335

Globally, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) are the four major regions for which anti-inflammatory peptides market has been analyzed. In North America, U.S. and Canada are the major countries. Well established healthcare infrastructure and insurance landscape of these two countries have led North America dominating the anti-inflammatory peptides market. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, approximately 7.5 million people (2.2% of the population) in the U.S. are living with psoriasis. As per the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 400,000 individuals estimated to have multiple sclerosis in the U.S. The high prevalence of psoriasis and multiple sclerosis is also responsible for North America’s leading position in the global anti-inflammatory peptides market. In the European region, the EU-5 countries (Germany, France, U.K., Spain and Italy) represent the most potential markets. However, during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020, Eastern European region are expected to witness high growth rate than western region. The growing economy of countries such as India and China, and continuously improving healthcare scenario of Asia-Pacific region are the key factors driving the market growth in the region.

Some of the major players contributing to the global anti-inflammatory peptides market include Abbvie, Digna Biotech, Araim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F4 Pharma, Merck Serono, Rogne Bioscience, Novartis AG and Mylan Pharmaceuticals.

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com