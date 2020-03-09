Antisense Oligonucleotides Market By 2026: Applications, Geographic Regions, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers

Antisense oligonucleotides are short, single stranded RNA or DNA molecules. Antisense oligonucleotides do not modulate the activity of already formed proteins, however they act before proteins are produced at the level of messenger RNA in the cell. Antisense oligonucleotides is used in treatment of oncology, Central nervous system therapeutics, inflammation therapeutics, diabetes, asthma, hair loss, etc. Antisense oligonucleotides is also used in genomics. Some examples of antisense nucleotides are fomivirsen to treat cytomegalovirus retinitis, mipomersen to treat high cholesterol, etc.

Antisense Oligonucleotides Market Regional Analysis:-

North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global antisense oligonucleotides market over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing approvals of new antisense oligonucleotide drugs in the region. For instance, in 2018, U.S. FDA approved Nusinersen, which is marketed as Spinraza from Biogen Inc.—a multinational biotechnology company. Nusinersen is the first drug approved for the treatment of Spinal muscular Atrophy (SMA). Moreover, robust pipeline is expected to contribute significantly to North America antisense oligonucleotides market growth. For instance, in 2017, Bio Path Holding’s—an oncology focused biotechnology company— drug BP 1001 (liposomal Grb2 antisense oligonucleotide) was in phase 2 clinical trials. BP 1001 (liposomal Grb2 antisense oligonucleotide) is used to treat chronic myelogenous leukemia.

Key players in Europe are focusing on strategic mergers and acquisitions in order to enhance their product offerings in antisense oligonucleotides. This is further expected to aid in growth of the Europe antisense oligonucleotides market size. For instance, in 2014, Astra Zeneca Plc.,—a multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company—merged with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company. Astra Zeneca Plc. has strategically merged with Ionis Pharmaceuticals to develop delivery methods for antisense oligonucleotides, which would help in targeting the desired tissue more effectively. The other objective of this merger was to develop Ligand Conjugation Antisense (LICA) Technology. Furthermore, robust pipeline of key players is also expected to aid in growth of the market to a certain extent. For instance, in 2016, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company completed phase 2 clinical trial of its drug IONIS STAT 3Rx. IONIS STAT 3Rx is used in treatment of advanced cancers and lymphoma.

Antisense Oligonucleotides Market Key Players:-

Key players in global antisense oligonucleotides market include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Biogen Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Antisense Therapeutics Ltd., Isarna Therapeutics GmbH, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Atlantic pharmaceuticals Inc., Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bio-Path Holdings Inc., Glaxo smith Kline Plc., Gene Signal International SA., Geron Corporation, Gradlis Inc., ICO Therapeutics Inc., Aptose Biosciences Inc., Marina Biotech Inc., miRagen Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pharmaxis Ltd., Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., Regulus Therapeutics Inc., and Rxi Pharmaceuticals Inc.

