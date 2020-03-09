Attractive Market Opportunities in Cell Culture Media Market Esitimate to Grow at a Significant Rate Throughout the Forecast Period

Market Scenario of the Report:

Cell Culture Media are used to provide nutrients for cells growth in research, diagnostic and manufacturing applications. Typical cell culture media contain a mixture of defined nutrients dissolved in a buffered physiological saline solution. In cell culture, media are used to facilitate the growth of cells. Media are water-based liquids that can be provided in liquid or in dry powder format. Dry powder media has to be hydrated with water or with process liquids. Process liquids are water-based buffers and saline solutions which facilitate the cell culture process and ensure that the cell culture environment remains at a constant pH.

Scope of the Report:

In the next few years, Cell Culture Media industry will maintain increasing at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global average price of Cell Culture Media is in the decreasing trend, and the average price is 56.7 USD/L in 2015. With the situation of global economy and the investment of technology, the price will be decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Cell Culture Media includes Classical Media & Salts, Serum-free Media, Stem Cell Media and Other. The proportion of Classical Media & Salts in 2015 is about 68.7%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015. The other cell culture media is enjoying more and more market share.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Life Technologies

Corning (Cellgro)

Sigma-Aldrich

Thermo Fisher

Merck Millipore

GE Healthcare

Lonza

BD

HiMedia

Takara

CellGenix

Atlanta Biologicals

PromoCell

Zenbio

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Classical Media & Salts

Serum-free Media

Stem Cell Media

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Gene Therapy

Cytogenetic

