Automated Endoscopy Reprocessor Market Covering Developing Trends, Major Highlights With Global Analysis and Forecast By 2026

Automated Endoscopy Reprocessor (AER) can enhance consistency, efficiency, and reliability of endoscope reprocessing by automating and standardizing various important reprocessing stages, eventually reducing the possibility of human error. AERs reduces exposure to harmful chemical germicides and can decrease health problems related to endoscopes reprocessing. Therefore, American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) strongly recommends the use of AERs for endoscope reprocessing. The World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO) recommends the use of AER as the most extensive options for diagnostics improvement where sufficient resources are available. However, it also states that conversion from manual use to AERs, can generate cost and revenue offsets to produce direct financial gains for some endoscopy units in emerging economies.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1916

Market Dynamics

Major factors driving growth of the automated endoscopy reprocessor market includes rising adoption of AERs in hospitals for infection control and prevention coupled with increasing rate of gastrointestinal disorders. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention report of 2016, the number of adults diagnosed with ulcers were 14.7 million in the U.S. Furthermore, increasing number of endoscopy procedures and demand for minimally invasive surgeries due low hospital stay cost is also expected to fuel automated endoscope reprocessor market growth. However, risk of infection post endoscopic reprocessing procedures and complications related with AERs can negatively impact adoption of automated endoscope reprocessors, thus affecting growth of the market during the forecast period. Product recalls due to stringent government regulations is also a major factor hindering the market growth.

Increasing adoption of endoscope reprocessors in healthcare settings to augment the market growth

Increasing adoption rate of endoscope reprocessors in hospitals for infection prevention and control is expected to fuel the global automated endoscopy reprocessor market revenue. AERs can enhance reliability and consistency of endoscope reprocessing by standardizing several important reprocessing steps, thereby reducing the possibility of human error. The use of AERs reduces exposure of personnel to harmful chemical germicides, thereby minimizing health problems attributed to reprocessing of endoscopes.

Moreover, rising government concerns pertaining to patient safety and increasing healthcare infrastructure are factors contributing to rise in global automated endoscopy reprocessors market size. For instance, in 2015, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requested the Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee (HICPAC) to issue guidelines for improvement of facility-level training to ensure competency for endoscope reprocessing devices.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Cantel Medical Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Laboratoires Anios, Olympus Corporation, Steelco SpA, Steris Plc., Getinge Group, Hoya Group, and Metall Zug AG.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1916

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.