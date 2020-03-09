Automotive Predictive Lane Keep Assist Market can be Bifurcated into Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle

Predictive lane keep assist can inform the driver once he accidentally leaves the lane and can use one-sided braking interference to help the vehicle to return to its lane. It also provides a safety feature that would help monitor the vehicle in case of wrecked lane patterns if there is a threat of a crash. The predictive lane keep assist system is also known as active lane keep assist system.

The advanced driver assistant system (ADAS) is one such advanced technology that enhances the safety of the passenger. Rising demand for active safety features in vehicles, such as blind spot detection, ABS, ESP, intelligent park assist, and regenerative braking, are prompting manufacturers to integrate these technologies in their vehicles. This enhanced usage of technology in vehicles is likely to propel the market for automotive predictive lane keep assist. Total number of fatalities due to road accidents is increasing rapidly. The primary reasons include the driver’s fault, unorganized infrastructure, and failure of vehicles’ systems. In 2015, nearly 1.3 million people died in road crashes, an average of 3,287 deaths a day. An additional 20 to 50 million are injured or disabled. Road traffic crashes rank as the ninth-leading cause of death and account for 2.2% of all deaths globally. Governing bodies are enacting stringent norms on vehicle manufacturers in order to curb these fatality rates and implement active safety systems, which in turn is anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period.

The global automotive predictive lane keep assist market can be segmented based on component, sales channel, vehicle type, mode of operation, and region.

In terms of component, the automotive predictive lane keep assist market can be divided into electronic control unit, sensors, and others. The electronic control unit is the most important component, and the segment is likely to account for a major share for the market in 2017.

Based on sales channel, the automotive predictive lane keep assist market can be divided into OEM, OES, and aftermarket. The OEM segment leads the market, as the predictive lane keep assist system is provided by the vehicle manufacturer.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive predictive lane keep assist market can be bifurcated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment can be further sub-segmented into entry, mid, and luxury/ premium. The commercial vehicle segment can be split into light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle.

In terms of region, the automotive predictive lane keep assist market can be segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe dominated the global market for 2017, as the region is a major market for luxury and premium passenger vehicles, and the predictive lane keep assist system is mostly equipped in the luxury segment of vehicles.