AUTOMOTIVE TURBO CHARGER MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025
Automotive Turbo Charger Market:
Executive Summary
Global Automotive Turbo Charger Market to reach USD 31.5 billion by 2025.
Global automotive turbo charger market valued approximately USD 14.6 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.75% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The rapid growth of commercial vehicles across the globe is fueling the growth of global automotive turbocharger market. Stringent government regulation regarding carbon emission is also driving the market growth over the forecast period. According to report of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) in 2018, the production and sales of commercial vehicles reached 295,000 and 313,000 units respectively in China. According to report of American Automobile Council in 2016, United States automotive production is expected to exceed 12 million units per year by 2019 – and reach 13 million by 2020. Thus, increasing production and sales of commercial vehicles across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.
On the basis of segmentation, the automotive turbo charger market is segmented into Vehicle Type, Fuel Type, Technology, Material Hybrid & Plug in Hybrid Vehicle Application and Vehicle Type. Fuel Type segment is further divided into Diesel and Gasoline. by Technology segment includes VGT/VNT Turbocharger, Wastegate Turbocharger and Electric Turbocharger, additionally by Material segment is further classified into Cast Iron, Aluminum and Others, Hybrid & Plug in Hybrid Vehicle segment is sub segmented into Hybrid & Plug in Hybrid Vehicle, Application segment divided into Agricultural Tractor, Construction Equipment and Locomotive. and by Vehicle Type segment is further categorized into Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle.
The regional analysis of Global Automotive Turbo Charger Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India.
The leading market players mainly include-
- Honeywell
- Continental AG
- Borgwarner
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- IHI
- Eaton
- Bosch Mahle
- Cummins
- ABB
- Tel
- Delphi Technologies
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Fuel Type:
- Diesel
- Gasoline
By Technology:
- VGT/VNT Turbocharger
- Wastegate Turbocharger
- Electric Turbocharger
By Material:
- Cast Iron
- Aluminium
- Others
By Hybrid & Plug in Hybrid Vehicle:
- HEV
- PHEV
By Application:
- Agricultural Tractor
- Construction Equipment
- Locomotive
By Vehicle Type:
- Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2015, 2016
- Base year – 2017
- Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Turbo Charger Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
- Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
- Venture capitalists
- Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
- Third-party knowledge providers
- Investment bankers
- Investors
