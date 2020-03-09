AUTOMOTIVE TURBO CHARGER MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

“Automotive Turbo Charger Market”

Automotive Turbo Charger Market:

Executive Summary

Global Automotive Turbo Charger Market to reach USD 31.5 billion by 2025.

Global automotive turbo charger market valued approximately USD 14.6 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.75% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The rapid growth of commercial vehicles across the globe is fueling the growth of global automotive turbocharger market. Stringent government regulation regarding carbon emission is also driving the market growth over the forecast period. According to report of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) in 2018, the production and sales of commercial vehicles reached 295,000 and 313,000 units respectively in China. According to report of American Automobile Council in 2016, United States automotive production is expected to exceed 12 million units per year by 2019 – and reach 13 million by 2020. Thus, increasing production and sales of commercial vehicles across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the automotive turbo charger market is segmented into Vehicle Type, Fuel Type, Technology, Material Hybrid & Plug in Hybrid Vehicle Application and Vehicle Type. Fuel Type segment is further divided into Diesel and Gasoline. by Technology segment includes VGT/VNT Turbocharger, Wastegate Turbocharger and Electric Turbocharger, additionally by Material segment is further classified into Cast Iron, Aluminum and Others, Hybrid & Plug in Hybrid Vehicle segment is sub segmented into Hybrid & Plug in Hybrid Vehicle, Application segment divided into Agricultural Tractor, Construction Equipment and Locomotive. and by Vehicle Type segment is further categorized into Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Turbo Charger Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India.

The leading market players mainly include-

Honeywell

Continental AG

Borgwarner

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

IHI

Eaton

Bosch Mahle

Cummins

ABB

Tel

Delphi Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fuel Type:

Diesel

Gasoline

By Technology:

VGT/VNT Turbocharger

Wastegate Turbocharger

Electric Turbocharger

By Material:

Cast Iron

Aluminium

Others

By Hybrid & Plug in Hybrid Vehicle:

HEV

PHEV

By Application:

Agricultural Tractor

Construction Equipment

Locomotive

By Vehicle Type:

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Turbo Charger Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Automotive Turbo Charger Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Turbo Charger Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Turbo Charger Market, By Fuel Type

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Turbo Charger Market, By Technology

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Turbo Charger Market, By Material

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3741209-global-automotive-turbo-charger-market-size-study-by

