Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market: Large AUV’s Dive Deepest in the High Seas

Autonomous underwater vehicles are useful in a wide range of missions including mapping rock formations, shipwrecks, and other obstructions that could prove hazardous to commercial and recreational navigation vessels. Autonomous underwater vehicles are equipped with a variety of sonar systems and oceanographic sensors and can often conduct their entire missions without any sort of operator intervention. After the completion of the mission, the autonomous underwater vehicle returns to a predetermined location where the data is collected and processed in a similar format to shipboard systems. An increasing focus on maritime security coupled with greater offshore oil & gas production are the key drivers of the autonomous underwater vehicle market that is anticipated to push past US$ 445 million by end 2022.

Large AUV’s Dive Deepest in Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market

The large AUV segment (depth of more than 1 km) is the largest in terms of revenue share in the autonomous underwater vehicle market by vehicle type at the end of 2017 and should gain considerable share over the forecast period. Large AUV’s have immense utility in the military & defense industry and greater uncertainty is poised to make nations invest heavily in coastal reconnaissance and security. The large AUV segment is projected to have a value of more than US$ 170 million by end 2022, making it a huge opportunity for all players alike. North America alone accounts for approx. a third of the large AUV segment in the autonomous underwater vehicle market.

Close Call Between Medium and Shallow AUV in Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market

The revenue share of both medium AUV and shallow AUV’s is similar in the autonomous underwater vehicle market and it is too close to declare a clear winner. Nonetheless, shallow AUV’s are poised to lose significant market share in the near future and the medium AUV segment can certainly gain from this. An absolute dollar opportunity of just under US$ 40 million can be tapped in the medium AUV segment from the period 2017 to 2022. Along with North America, Europe is the region to look out for in the medium AUV segment of the autonomous underwater vehicle market as it is estimated to witness a robust CAGR for the period studied.

