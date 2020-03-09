Axillary crutches are the mobility aids used by individuals suffering from walking disability, factures, paralysis, and leg injuries. Axillary crutches transfer the weight from legs to the arms/shoulders and support the movement of individuals who are unable to walk due to some disability. Axillary crutches are lightweight and they are available in various materials, which includes aluminum, stainless steel, and wooden. Axillary crutches are adjustable in size and can be adjusted as per the user need, height, and comfort. Furthermore, key players in the market are involved in developing various axillary crutches with new designs to provide comfort to its users.

Axillary Crutches Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in global axillary crutches market, owing to presence of key players in region and rapid research and development activities for the development of new axillary crutches with novel design, shape, which make walking more easy and painless. For instance, in 2016, Mobility Designed, LLC, a U.S-based company, designed a novel axillary crutch with a reinvented design, which places body weight on the forearms and provides a painless walk with crutch.

Asia Pacific axillary crutches market is expected to witness significant growth owing to increasing geriatric population, which is expected to increase demand for axillary crutches in the aged people suffering from walking disability. For instance, according to the data published by United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in 2016, Asia Pacific region constitutes around 60% of the world’s geriatric population. It is estimated that in 2016, around 547 million people were aged above 60 years in Asia Pacific region and this number is expected to double and reach around 1.3 billion by 2050.

Axillary Crutches Market Key Players

Key players operating in global axillary crutches market include: Cardinal Health, Inc., Ossenberg GmbH, Invacare Corporation, Millennial Medical, LLC, NOVA Medical Products, Carex Health Brands Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., MIKIRAD Grzegorz Kicior, and Ergoactives.

