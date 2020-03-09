BACKEND-AS-A-SERVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the global Backend-as-a-services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Backend-as-a-services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
The Mobile Backend as a Service is a concept that provides web app and mobile app developers to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs and also providing features that includes user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. The mobile based application helps to improve quality of communication as well as demand for computer, web, and mobile apps. Mobile Backend as a Service is an emerging trend in mobile application development, it is also known as Mobile Backend as a Service (MBaaS). The need to reduce complexities in application development majorly drives this market.
BaaS makes it easier for developers to set up, use, and operate a cloud backend for creating their mobile, tablet, and web apps. IT vendors in this market are offering advanced solutions that exempt complex coding, thus vastly improving front-end tasks that include design and development of content. The growing demand for mobile apps with additional features and functionalities will continue to boost the demand for BaaS over the next four years. North America is expected to have the largest market share and would dominate the BaaS market from 2015 to 2020 due to the presence of major BaaS players. In Asia-Pacific (APAC), the rapid adoption of the cloud-based technology has created numerous opportunities for the vendors offering BaaS services; hence, this region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In 2017, the global Backend-as-a-services market size was 1500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 104600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 70.0% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Appcelerator
IBM
Kony
Microsoft
…
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Data and Application Integration
Identity and Access Management
Usage Analytics
Professional Service
Support and Maintenance Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMES
Government
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Backend-as-a-services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Backend-as-a-services
1.1 Backend-as-a-services Market Overview
1.1.1 Backend-as-a-services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Backend-as-a-services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Backend-as-a-services Market by Type
1.3.1 Data and Application Integration
1.3.2 Identity and Access Management
1.3.3 Usage Analytics
1.3.4 Professional Service
1.3.5 Support and Maintenance Service
1.4 Backend-as-a-services Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Large Enterprises
1.4.2 SMES
1.4.3 Government
1.4.4 Others
2 Global Backend-as-a-services Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Backend-as-a-services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Appcelerator
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Backend-as-a-services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 IBM
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Backend-as-a-services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Kony
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Backend-as-a-services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Microsoft
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Backend-as-a-services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
4 Global Backend-as-a-services Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Backend-as-a-services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Backend-as-a-services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Backend-as-a-services in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Backend-as-a-services
5 United States Backend-as-a-services Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Backend-as-a-services Development Status and Outlook
7 China Backend-as-a-services Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Backend-as-a-services Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Backend-as-a-services Development Status and Outlook
10 India Backend-as-a-services Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Backend-as-a-services Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Backend-as-a-services Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Backend-as-a-services Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Backend-as-a-services Market Dynamics
12.1 Backend-as-a-services Market Opportunities
12.2 Backend-as-a-services Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Backend-as-a-services Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Backend-as-a-services Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
