BIOSENSOR SYSTEM MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
A biosensor is an analytical device, used for the detection of a chemical substance, that combines a biological component with a physicochemical detector.
Biosensors owing to their potential to fulfil these criteria through an interdisciplinary combination of approaches from medical science, chemistry, and nanotechnology have paved their way rapidly in the medical field.
The global Biosensor System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Biosensor System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biosensor System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Abbott
Biosensor International
Pinnacle Technologies
Innovative Biosensors
LifeScan
Sysmex
Molecular Devices
DENSO
Roche
Venture Dadar
GE
Philips
Acreo
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Thermal
Electrochemical
Optical
Segment by Application
Home Healthcare Diagnostics
PoC Testing
Food Industry
Research Laboratories
Security and Bio-Defense
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Biosensor System Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biosensor System
1.2 Biosensor System Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Biosensor System Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Thermal
1.2.3 Electrochemical
1.2.4 Optical
1.3 Biosensor System Segment by Application
1.3.1 Biosensor System Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Home Healthcare Diagnostics
1.3.3 PoC Testing
1.3.4 Food Industry
1.3.5 Research Laboratories
1.3.6 Security and Bio-Defense
1.3 Global Biosensor System Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Biosensor System Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Biosensor System Market Size
1.4.1 Global Biosensor System Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Biosensor System Production (2014-2025)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biosensor System Business
