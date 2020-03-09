Blood Stream Infection Testing Market Global Status and Business Outlook 2018 to 2026

Blood stream infections, which are caused by pathogens can intervene with the normal defenses of the body and prevent immune system from working properly. Blood stream infections testing help the doctors to determine the specific bacteria or organism causing blood infection. Human health is at risk due to increasing population, which has led to rise in various infectious diseases. According to the World Bank 2016 report, the global population reached up to 7.44 billion. This has contributed to the growth of the blood stream infection testing market. The demand for quicker results and rapid diagnosis is increasing the demand for blood stream infection testing globally. Moreover, rising incidence of hospital acquired infectious diseases and lowered immunity levels due to high pollution levels are also increasing the demand for blood stream infection tests.

Blood Stream Infection Testing Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global blood stream infection testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share in the global blood stream infection testing market, owing to rising awareness among the people, high infection rates, better medical facilities, and high adoption of the innovative products. Moreover, government support towards the infection-free states and society is also accelerating the growth of blood stream infection testing market in this region. For instance, in 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized city-based blood test to aid in the evaluation of concussion in adults.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period, owing to rising number of vulnerable population to various chronic diseases and wide availability of innovative products offering better solutions to the patients at marginally lower costs. For instance, in 2017, a group of researchers led by the National Cancer Center Japan (NCC), together with Toray Industries, Inc. developed a new method that could detect thirteen different cancer types with a single drop of blood.

The key players operating in the global blood stream infection testing market include bioMérieux SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, AB Sciex, IRIDICA, Abbot Laboratories, Cepheid Inc, C. R. Bard, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Nanoshpere, Dade Behring, AdvanDX, Siemens Healthcare, Alere Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Eurogentec, Cepheid, Luminex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

