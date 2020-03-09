Bronchoscopes Market Technological Advancements, Growth Opportunity and Forecast 2028-2026

Bronchoscopes is an endoscopic technique used for diagnostic and therapeutic process to study the inner pathways of lungs. Bronchoscopes are the devices that are introduced from the mouth or nose and occasionally through tracheostomy to observe distal branches of the bronchi. Furthermore, bronchoscopes are commonly used to diagnose tumors, infection, inflammation, foreign bodies, lung bleeding, and parasites. Bronchoscopes are classified into two forms named as rigid and flexible on the basis of their designs. Rigid bronchoscopes employ metal parts, which allows them to remove foreign bodies while flexible bronchoscopes design allow greater entrance as they employ flexible optical cables that enables real time video recording. The flexible bronchoscope flexibility tends till 180 degree allowing great maneuverability. However, depending upon the nature of medical conditions, major types of bronchoscopes have their respective advantages.

Medical conditions where support is required, rigid designed bronchoscope were used for example tracheal wall collapses, aspiration, removal of foreign body, electron cauterization and so on. On the other hand rigid bronchoscopes are more prone to cause tissue damage and also side effects like damaged vocal cord systems, pneumothorax and others. Flexible bronchoscopes can reach easily to deep alveoli sacs medical conditions such as biopsy, suctioning, laser resection of tumors, cauterization can be performed using flexible bronchoscopes. Cost wise, rigid bronchoscopes are much competent to flexible versions as flexible bronchoscopes are high in cost however they are in significant use due to its better efficiency in terms of applicability and versatility.

Growth engines for bronchoscopes market

Most populated and urbanized regions such as North America, Asia pacific and European region in world that uses the medical advances for treatment purpose shows the largest bronchoscopes market. The high growth in India and China can be attributed to government and venture capital investments in China in the field of bronchoscopes, bronchoscopes research support in Japan (WABIP), and increasing number of bronchoscopes surgeries & improving bronchoscopes infrastructure in India. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 212,584 people in the U.S. were diagnosed with lung cancer in 2013. Furthermore, W.H.O shows highest lung cancer mortality rate (per 10,000) in 2012 were 47.6 in Central and Eastern Europe which augments growth of the bronchoscopes market.

Bronchoscopes devices is being fuelled by rising incidence of diseases

Bronchoscopes is a valuable tool for evaluation and management of airway disease. It is used to evaluate various bronchopulmonary diseases including tumors, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, airway foreign bodies, bronchopulmonary hemorrhage, and airway stenosis, infectious and inflammatory conditions. Bronchoscopes can be used to find the cause of airway problems, such as airway bleeding, trouble in breathing, or a long-term cough. Blockage created in the airway or narrowed airways can also be removed using bronchoscopes. Bronchoscopes are used to treat cancer of the airway using radioactive materials. Bronchoscopes are also used to take tissue sample when other tests, such as CT scan or X-ray show problem with lung or with lymph nodes in chest. Lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) sinusitis and otitis media are diagnosed by collecting tissue or mucus samples for examination the extent of diseases is also analyzed using bronchoscopes. According to WHO, it is estimated that around 3 million deaths were reported worldwide due to COPD in 2015.

Major acquisitions to support growth of bronchoscopes market

The World Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology (WABIP) organization consists of over 7,200 medical professionals representing over 50 regional professional representation and national societies that is expected to favor growth of bronchoscopes market. Key players operating in bronchoscopes market include

Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, PENTAX Medical Company.

