Bulk Food Ingredients Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2025) | Analysis

This comprehensive Bulk Food Ingredients Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Food ingredients (also known as food excipients) refer to foods that have been processed or eaten less.

Among the applications of the secondary processed bulk food ingredients, food application accounted for the largest market share, followed by beverages, in 2017. On the basis of food applications, the bakery products segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, whereas the ready meals segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The demand for ready meals is expected to rise due to changing dietary patterns of consumers due to changing consumer lifestyles.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, with investments from key players in the market, especially in India, due to countries large bulk food ingredients production; low-cost labor; and lower ingredient prices.

Most key participants have been exploring new regions through expansions, investments, and new product launches across the globe to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies. Since 2011, the bulk food ingredients market has witnessed an increase in demand, especially in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico.

The global Bulk Food Ingredients market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Tate and Lyle

Archer Daniels Midland Company

I. Du Pont

Olam International

Cargill Incorporated

Ingredion Incorporated

Associated British Foods PLC

EHL Ingredients

DMH Ingredients, Inc

Community Foods Limited

Segment by Type

Nuts

Oilseeds

Grains, Pulses, and Cereals

Herbs and Spices

Sugar

Salts

Other

Segment by Application

Food

Beverages

