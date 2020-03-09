CAMPAIGN MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
Campaign Management Software manages engaging holistic campaigns across all marketing channels. Track results and find out which messages are working best with which people, in which context and in which media. Fine-tune your campaigns and maximize your ROI.
USA is the largest consumption countries of Campaign management software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 42.7% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 24.1%.
USA, Australia, Germany, Sweden and India are now the key developers of Campaign management software. There are a few of vendors with poor quality products, but the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA.
Campaign Monitor, SendinBlue, Target Everyone, Zoho, IBM, SAS, Adobe, Optmyzr, Oracle, Aprimo, Tune, Percolate, Infor, HubSpot and SAP Hybris are the key suppliers in the global Campaign management software market. Top 10 took up about 60% of the global market in 2016. IBM, SAS, Oracle, Adobe, SAP Hybris, Aprimo and HubSpot which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.
In 2017, the global Campaign Management Software market size was 2100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5940 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.9% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Campaign Monitor
Sendinblue
Target Everyone
Zoho
IBM
SAS
Adobe
Optmyzr
Oracle
Aprimo
Tune
Percolate
Infor
HubSpot
SAP Hybris
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Business
Medium Business
Large Enterprises
