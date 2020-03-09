Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market: Moving Toward 2026 With New Procedures & Predictions

Cetirizine hydrochloride belongs to the antihistamine drug class, which reduces the natural chemical, histamine in the body. Histamine induces symptoms such as sneezing, watery eyes, and runny nose. Cetirizine hydrochloride is used for treating cold, allergy symptoms, itching and swelling caused by hives. It is available on prescription, however, it is also available over-the-counter in pharmacies and supermarkets.

The global cetirizine hydrochloride market size was valued at US$ 1,100 million in 2017, and is expected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Market Dynamics:

Increasing prevalence of allergic conditions in children and adult population is major factor driving growth of the cetirizine hydrochloride market. According to the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), 2014, around 8.4% of children under the age of 18 suffered from hay fever, 10% from respiratory allergies, 5.4% from food allergies, and 11.6% from skin allergies in the U.S. Furthermore, allergic conjunctivitis imposes economic and social burden on the affected population, thereby increasing the adoption of efficient treatment to curb the increasing healthcare costs. According to the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Wisconsin, 2013, an estimated 6 million people are affected by bacterial conjunctivitis, annually in the U.S. The total expenditure in treatment of the disease was reported around US $377 million to US$ 857 million, annually.

Increasing incidence of allergic rhinitis to drive growth of the market:

High prevalence of allergic conditions such as allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever is expected to propel growth of the cetirizine hydrochloride market. According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology, 2015, allergic rhinitis affects around 10% to 30 % of the population worldwide. Moreover, according to the International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood (ISAAC), 2016, the prevalence of pollen allergy or hay fever in children between the age group is 12-14 was 22.1% worldwide, registering the highest rate of 33.3% in North America.

North America holds a dominant position in the global cetirizine hydrochloride market, owing to the high prevalence of hay fever and allergic conjunctivitis in the U.S. According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology, around 7.8% of population in the age group above 18 in the U.S. suffer from hay fever. The National Health Interview survey, 2016, further stated that around 6.5% or 16.0 million adults and 7.5% or 5.5 million children under age 18 were diagnosed with hay fever in 2015.

Major players operating in the global cetirizine hydrochloride market include:

Johnson and Johnson, Mylan, Inc., Nicox S.A., Strides Shasun, Apotex, Inc., Teva UK Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Jubilant Life Sciences, Tris Pharma, Inc., Cipla Ltd.

