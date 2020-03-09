Chip On Flex (COF) Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Chip On Flex (COF) Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Chip-on-Flex, or COF, refers to the semiconductor assembly technology wherein the microchip or die is directly mounted on and electrically connected to a flexible circuit (a circuit built on a flexible substrate instead of the usual printed circuit board). Thus, in a COF assembly, the microchip doesn’t have to go through all the traditional assembly steps required for individual IC packaging. This simplifies the over-all process of designing and manufacturing the final product while improving its performance as a result of the shorter interconnection paths.

COF is the role of product through the flexible substrate and connected to on-chip liquid crystal panel, the liquid crystal panel and the control chip driver current, voltage, thus changing the state of the liquid crystal display different screens. Currently, COF products are widely used in LCD TVs, smart 3G phones and laptop computers and other products with LCD display driver.

Driven by a growing range of applications in the automotive, industrial, military, aerospace, computer, telecommunication, consumer electronics, and medical electronics industries, miniaturization and the use of flex circuits continue to be of prime interest to electronics manufacturers.

In China, COF manufactures mainly include Danbond Technology, AKM Industrial, Compass Technology Company and others. China is the world’s third producer of COF and the world’s biggest consumption market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Chip On Flex (COF) market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1850 million by 2024, from US$ 1490 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Chip On Flex (COF) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Chip On Flex (COF) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Chip On Flex (COF) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Single sided COF

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Military

Medical

Aerospace

Electronics

Other

Splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

LGIT

Stemco

Flexceed

Chipbond Technology

CWE

Danbond Technology

AKM Industrial

Compass Technology Company

Compunetics

STARS Microelectronics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Chip On Flex (COF) consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Chip On Flex (COF) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Chip On Flex (COF) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Chip On Flex (COF) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Chip On Flex (COF) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

