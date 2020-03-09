Chlorella Market 2019-2027 With Strategic Trends Growth, Demand & Future Potential Of Industry

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Chlorella Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” worldwide.

Chlorella is a microscopic organism that grows in fresh water. It is a single-celled green algae containing the highest chlorophyll amount compared to other plants. It consists of various active ingredients such as dietary essential amino acids, fatty acids, beta-carotene, RNA/DNA, and over 20 vitamins and minerals. It is widely used to treat constipation, fibromyalgia, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. It is also helpful in treating colitis, ulcers, Crohn’s disease, and diverticulosis by increasing the amount of good bacteria in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Chlorella used for human consumption is cultivated outdoors in mineral-rich freshwater ponds under direct sunlight. The entire cultivation process is closely monitored by biologists in order to ensure optimum nutrient value and product quality.

Market Segmentation:

The chlorella market is segmented on the basis of its applications in different industries such as food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, personal care industry, and other applications. In the food and beverage industry, chlorella is majorly used as a food supplement, consumed in order to reduce cancer from spreading, improve immunity, lower blood cholesterol and maintain a good balance of bacteria in the gut. Similarly, in the pharmaceutical industry, chlorella is used to treat constipation, hypertension, diabetes, hypoglycemia, asthma, fibromyalgia, high blood pressure and high cholesterol along with other gastrointestinal disorders. In the personal care industry, skin care creams, lotions and hair care products use chlorella as a key source of chlorophyll. It is also used in cosmetic products as an added pigmentation ingredient.

The chlorella market is further segmented on the basis of type. The two major types of chlorella include organic chlorella and inorganic chlorella. The major difference between organic and inorganic chlorella depends on how and where the chlorella is cultivated and processed. Organic chlorella is cultivated using organic nutrients whereas the non-organic chlorella is cultivated using inorganic nutrients.

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the chlorella market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. In regional markets Asia Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of chlorella. China, Japan, Taiwan, and Korea are among the largest markets for the chlorella market. Japan is the leading consumer of chlorella across the globe. The market for chlorella in the North American and European region is still in the growth stage.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Growing market for personal care and cosmetic products has played a major role in fuelling the growth of the chlorella market across the globe. Chlorella works as an ingredient responsible for adding pigmentation in cosmetic products. Moreover, chlorella also is a key source of chlorophyll used in personal care products such as skin care creams, lotions, and hair care products.

Increasing number of health conscious customers also has driven the growth of the chlorella market globally. Chlorella helps in improving immunity, reducing gastric ulcers, lowering blood sugar levels, lowering cholesterol, and increase hemoglobin concentrations. These factors have helped in driving the market for chlorella across the globe.

Another factor responsible for the growth of the global chlorella market is the growing government support for organic farming in different regions across the globe. This has further led to a rise in chlorella cultivation and hence driven the market for chlorella across the globe.

Chlorella Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in chlorella market include Sun Chlorella Corp, Vedan Enterprise, FEMICO, International Chlorella, Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company, Yaeyama Chlorella, Gong Bih Enterprise, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina, Like Chlorella Biotech, Jiangxi Mingjun, Guangzhou Jinqiu Chlorella, Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering, Shandong Enkang, Tianjin Norland Biotech, and Ivanqi. The Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing company is the largest chlorella producer in the world.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Chlorella Market Segments

Chlorella Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2015

Chlorella Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Chlorella Market Supply & Demand Value Chain

Chlorella Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Chlorella Players Competition & Companies involved

Chlorella Market Technology

Chlorella Market Value Chain

Chlorella Market Drivers and Restraints

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

