Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), also known as chronic myelogenous leukemia, is a blood-cell cancer that begins in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow. Myeloid cells are a type of immature cells that are capable of making white blood cells and when these cells continue to grow in an abnormal condition, it turns into a chronic myeloid leukemia condition. This cancer majorly causes fatigue, fever, easy bleeding, infection, bone pain, anemia, and swollen spleen among the patients who are middle-aged people or older, though it can occur in children also. CML is a slowly growing leukemia, however, it can also change into a fast-growing acute leukemia, which is harder to treat. Continuous support from the government by approving the pipeline drugs for CML is expected to propel growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2014, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s drug, SYNRIBO (omacetaxine mepesuccinate) for adult patients with chronic phase or accelerated phase chronic myeloid leukemia with resistance or intolerance to two or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) got the U.S. FDA approval.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market Drivers

Increasing number of researches that are being carried out to identify the causes of CML cancer is expected to boost growth of the chronic myeloid leukemia treatment market over the forecast period. Targeted drug known as tyrosine-kinase inhibitors (TKIs) have been effective in providing long-term survival rates. Furthermore, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved dasatinib (Sprycel) for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia in pediatrics in 2017. Researchers are also focusing on polypharmacology approach to develop drugs that can act on multiple targets. This is leading to the drug discovery opportunities that are beyond the concept of ‘one drug, one target’.

As chronic myeloid leukemia is more aggressive in younger patients, the approval of drugs can help in effective treatment. Moreover, with the development of imatinib and the second generation TKIs, dasatinib and nilotinib, small molecule drugs have become the mainstay for the first-line CML management. However, high cost of the drugs used for this disease is a major restraint affecting the growth of the market. For instance, TKIs drugs are very expensive and therefore, generic drugs are being introduced in various countries. Increasing prevalence of this cancer in various regions is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to an article published in UBM Medica LLC, CML accounts for around 15% of the total leukemia cases in adults. Approximately 8,220 new cases of CML were diagnosed in 2016, with an estimated 1,070 deaths. The age-adjusted incidence is 1.6 per 100,000 population.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global chronic myeloid leukemia market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to gain significant traction in the chronic myeloid leukemia treatment market, followed by Europe, owing to increasing prevalence of chronic myelogenous leukemia in developed economies due to genetic factors. According to the America Cancer Society, around 8,430 new cases of CML will be observed (4,980 in men and 3,450 in women) in 2018 and around 1,090 people will die due to CML (620 men and 470 women). However, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies such as China and India are contributing towards the growth of chronic myeloid leukemia treatment market in the Asia Pacific region.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market – Competitive Landscape

Tough competition between major players to retain their market share in CML market may provide opportunities to come up with altered solutions in drug development and new strategies to embrace the mindset of the end users. Since 2015, majority of the drugs offered by major players for this condition were approved. There are commercialized products, which include Bristol Meyer Squibb’s Sprycel (approved in December, 2017), Novartis’s Gleevec and Tasigna (approved in March, 2018), Takeda Pharmaceuticals’ Iclusig (approved in 2018), and Pfizer’s Bosulif (approved in December, 2017).

The market players operating in the chronic myeloid leukemia treatment market include Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Inc Hospira, Inc., Prism Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Bio-Path Holdings, Stragen Pharma SA, and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd among others.

