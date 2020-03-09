Citrus Fibre Market – Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast by 2022

The worldwide citrus fibers market is projected to expand at an impressive pace from 2017 to 2022. The vast nutritional benefits and functional properties possessed by citrus fibers is a key factor propelling their demand among end-consumers. The rising awareness about the benefits of dietary fiber in preventing breast cancer and improving bowel movements is a key factor boosting the consumption of citrus fiber-added food products.

Among other food grades, the food grade citrus fiber is projected to rise at the leading annual growth, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. Regionally, the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) market for citrus fiber is projected to rise at the leading CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The opportunities in the global citrus fiber market is predicted to be worth US$ 382.3 Mn by the end of the forecast period. The market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2022.

Nutritional Benefits of Naturally-Sourced Dietary Fiber Boost Uptake

The intensifying need for naturally sourced dietary fiber for preventing various diseases is a key factor boosting the demand for citrus fiber. The insoluble dietary fibers obtained using citrus peel is witnessing extensive demand due to the presence of bioactive compounds, notably flavonoids, carotene, and polyphenols. Citrus-fiber added food products are increasingly being consumed owing to the preference of consumers toward consuming foods that are nutritionally enhanced with the addition of all-natural fiber. Sourced from non-allergen ingredients, their demand is attributed to their substantial health-benefits in digestion and in preventing breast, colon, and gastric cancers.

Vast Functional Properties Coupled with Neutral Taste and Odor Bolster Demand

Citrus fiber is gaining popularity among processed food manufacturers on account of several functional benefits they impact to the final products. Citrus fibers are neutral in taste, flavor, and odor and their addition improves the texture and taste of final products. In many cases, the addition of citrus fiber to foods such as meat and cheese is cost effective, possible by reducing the formulation cost with the replacement of costly ingredients with citrus fibers. In addition, they substantially enhance the nutritional benefits by improving the fat metabolism, and in many cases reduce the fat content. Furthermore, the citrus fiber-added processed food are easier to cook.

Functional Clean Label Boost Demand among Natural Takers

The demand for natural food ingredients in processed food products in recent years has also boosted the demand for citrus fiber. An increasing number of producers prefer to include citrus fibers in various food items as it enables them to go for a clean label, without being concerned about the E-number.

Food Grade Projected to be Leading Segment

The vast functional properties that citrus fiber can impart to a variety of food products, including meat and bakery products, is a primary factor accounting for the major share hold by the food grade citrus fiber, among other grades. The market is anticipated to account for a market share of 64.4% by 2022 end.

The major regional markets for citrus fibers are North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and MEA. Of these, the APEJ market is anticipated to expand at CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2022 and will be worth US$ 99 Mn by the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) citrus fiber market is forecast to create an opportunity of US$ 3.3 Mn between 2017 and 2022.

Competitive Tracking

Key players operating in the global citrus fiber market include Ceamsa, Fiberstar, Inc., Quadra Chemicals Ltd., Cargill, Inc., and Florida Food Products. Leading players are developing cost-effective formulations for citrus fiber-added food products. In addition, they are spending on research and development on processing technologies to consolidate their presence in major regions.