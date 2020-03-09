Civil Aircraft Cleaning and Detailing Services Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the Civil Aircraft Cleaning and Detailing Services market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Civil Aircraft Cleaning and Detailing Services market by product and Application/end industries.
The Civil Aircraft Cleaning and Detailing Services sales will reach about 642 million USD in 2018 from 546 million USD in 2013 all around the world, with the CAGR of 3.30%. The Leading growing markets are USA, Europe, China, etc.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Civil Aircraft Cleaning and Detailing Services for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)
- United States
- Europe
- Japan
- China
- Australia
On the basis of product, the Civil Aircraft Cleaning and Detailing Services market is primarily split into
- Exterior Service
- Interior Service
On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers
- Commercial Aircraft
- Private Aircraft
The major players in global market include
- ABM
- China National Aviation Corporation
- Japan Airlines
- TAG Aviation
- Broadlex
- Clece Group
- Libanet
- Plane Detail
- JetFast
- Diener Aviation Services
- LGS Handling
- Australian Aviation Detailers Cairns
- Immaculateflight
- Sharp Details
- Paragon Aviation Detailing
- Kleenol Nigeria Limited
- Clean before flight
