Closed blood sampling system is a closed, needle free blood sampling system that reduces blood waste and minimizes the risk of transmission of infectious diseases. Closed blood sampling system aims to increase the efficiency of the blood sampling process, especially in the cases of critically ill patients suffering from severe injuries or trauma. The closed blood sampling system has a reservoir, which allows blood storage and minimize repeated blood isolation from the site of sampling such as antecubital area, hand or wrist or foot. The unused blood in the reservoir can be re-infused into the same patient. The global closed blood sampling market is driven by factors such as rising incidence of surgeries and trauma as well as advantages of closed blood sampling system over the conventional techniques.

Closed blood sampling systems require less blood as compared to open blood sampling system, thus leading to less blood loss in patients. Moreover, implementing closed blood sampling systems significantly reduces iatrogenic anemia, thereby reducing the necessity for blood transfusions and minimizing possible risk of negative transfusion effects. However, lack of implementation of this process and lack of professionals are expected to hinder growth of closed blood sampling system market.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1642

Closed Blood Sampling System Market Drivers

Increasing number of surgical procedures is a major factor driving growth of global closed blood sampling system market. According to the estimation of the World Health Organization, 266.2 to 359.5 million surgeries were performed in 2012, which was around 38% higher as compared to the previous years and is expected to increase in the near future. Therefore, increasing number of surgeries and emergency cases, and high demand for blood transfusion increases the demand for closed blood sampling system. Moreover, studies by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) reported that the patients admitted in ICU are majorly anemic and around 30 – 37% of the patients receive blood transfusion while admitted in ICU, which also shows the rising need for closed blood sampling system.

In critically ill patients and patients under observation in ICU, blood sampling is frequently done to monitor the hemodynamics. In conventional blood sampling systems, the blood sample is withdrawn by removal of stopcock cap, which increases the risk of acquired blood stream infection during sampling. Moreover, the unused blood is wasted in the case of conventional sampling method. Closed blood sampling system is a solution to these problems. Furthermore, the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) article suggests that the hemoglobin and hematocrit counts shows minimal fluctuations when blood sampling is done by closed blood sampling system.

Closed blood sampling systems are also used in pediatric patients, owing to easy implementation, low cost, and significant reduction in blood loss. The patients in the intensive care units (ICU) receive blood transfusion to treat low hemoglobin levels in patients with critical illness. However, improper blood transfusion methods are mostly associated with increased risk of morbidity and mortality. Various government regulatory organizations have proposed guidelines to decrease the use of blood transfusions. For instance, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) released guidelines in 2008 in their Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAL), which was published in January 2008, to minimize the use of blood transfusion in critically ill patients and closed blood sampling systems would be a method for complying with these regulations.

Increasing demand for blood donations is also fueling the demand for closed blood sampling systems. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 112.5 million blood donations were recorded globally and an increase of 10.7 million blood donations from unpaid donors were reported from 2008 to 2013. Furthermore, according to the American National Red Cross, around 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are required daily in the U.S. and nearly 21 million blood components are transfused each year in the U.S.

Closed Blood Sampling System Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, closed blood sampling systems market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. North America holds dominant position in closed blood sampling system market, followed by Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for blood transfusions, owing to the increasing number of surgery or injury cases is driving growth of closed blood sampling system market in North America. For instance, according to the American National Red Cross, a humanitarian organization, around 21 million blood components are transfused every year in the U.S.

Increasing demand for closed blood sampling systems with the establishment of new hospitals, specialty clinics, and blood banks, and increasing demand for the usage of blood components, owing to the increasing number of blood transfusion procedures is fueling growth of closed blood sampling systems market in Asia Pacific. For instance, according to the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) 2014 data findings, demand for blood and blood components in India is around 1% of the total population, which is around 12 million blood units (1% of 1.2 billion populations). Moreover, according to the Department of Control (DAC), India: 2013, the annual requirement of blood was estimated to be 80 lakh units of blood between 2012 and 2013.

Inquire Here Before Purchase of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/1642

Closed Blood Sampling System Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the closed blood sampling system market include Edwards Lifesciences Crop, ICU Medical, Inc., Smiths Medical, CardioMed Supplies Inc., Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Utah Medical Products, Inc., fannin Ltd., Velano Vascular, Inc., Ashcon International Inc., and Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Key players in the market are focusing on organic growth strategies, in order to enhance its market share and retain its competence in the market. For instance, in January 2016, Velano Vascular, Inc., a medical device company that manufactures needle-free, vascular device for blood collection received the U.S. FDA approval for its updated version of needle-free blood draw device. The new Velano device is designed to reduce blood draw related anxiety and discomfort in patients and also provides a safer work environment for healthcare professionals.

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.