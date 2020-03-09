Cloud Computing in Healthcare Market 2025 – Microsoft, International Business Machines (IBM), Dell, ORACLE, Carestream Health, Merge Healthcare

Improvement of healthcare infrastructure invites the implementation of cloud computing as an effective data transportation and storage facility is bound to transform the sluggish pace at which clerical activities in medical organizations take place. A database that tracks a patients previous health records, denotes it to any concerned hospital and updates with the current health and medicine conditions sounds benefitting for several medical professionals and pharmacologists.

The growth ofglobal healthcare cloud computing marketis influenced by dozens of benefits derived from using cloud computing in healthcare activities. Speeding up the data or document processing in healthcare facilities is a key factor prompting the use of cloud computing. The global healthcare cloud computing market is expected to reap unlimited cost-savings from upgrading their conventional information & data systems with cloud computing services that can share crucial and important information of patients and their medications among healthcare professionals and pharmacists.

In 2018, the global Cloud Computing in Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Computing in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Computing in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

International Business Machines (IBM)

Dell

ORACLE

Carestream Health

Merge Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Athenahealth

Agfa-Gevaert

CareCloud

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



