COFFEE MACHINE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, CONSUMPTION, ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2025

Coffee machine is cooking appliance used to brew coffee. Common commercially available coffee machine contains different types using different brewing principles. Its application includes household, office and commercial consumption.

The technical barriers of coffee machine are high, and the core technology of coffee machine concentrates in relative large companies including Keurig Green Mountain, Panasonic, Nestlé Nespresso, Jarden, Delonghi, Electrolux, Melitta, Morphy Richards, Philips, and Hamilton Beach. These companies mainly concentrate in USA, Europe. However, more than 80% of coffee machine are mainly produced by the Chinese enterprises for OEM.

Coffee machines are widely used in café, hotel, restaurant, companies, home, etc. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity and a rising demand for coffee in emerging regions, such as in China, the demand for coffee machine is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Coffee machine industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of coffee machine has a little change and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of coffee machine.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in coffee machine industry will become more intense.

The global Coffee Machine market is valued at 15500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 21400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Coffee Machine market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Keurig Green Mountain

Panasonic

Nestlé Nespresso

Jarden

Delonghi

Electrolux

Melitta

Morphy Richards

Philips

Hamilton Beach

Illy

Bosch

Tsann Kuen

Krups

Jura

La Cimbali

Fashion

Zojirushi

Bear

Schaerer

Market size by Product

Drip Coffee Machine

Steam Coffee Machine

Capsule Coffee Machine

Other Coffee Machine

Market size by End User

Commercial coffee machine

Office coffee machine

Household coffee machine

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Coffee Machine Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Coffee Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Drip Coffee Machine

1.4.3 Steam Coffee Machine

1.4.4 Capsule Coffee Machine

1.4.5 Other Coffee Machine

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Coffee Machine Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Commercial coffee machine

1.5.3 Office coffee machine

1.5.4 Household coffee machine

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Keurig Green Mountain

11.1.1 Keurig Green Mountain Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Keurig Green Mountain Coffee Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Keurig Green Mountain Coffee Machine Products Offered

11.1.5 Keurig Green Mountain Recent Development

11.2 Panasonic

11.2.1 Panasonic Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Panasonic Coffee Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Panasonic Coffee Machine Products Offered

11.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development

11.3 Nestlé Nespresso

11.3.1 Nestlé Nespresso Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Nestlé Nespresso Coffee Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Nestlé Nespresso Coffee Machine Products Offered

11.3.5 Nestlé Nespresso Recent Development

11.4 Jarden

11.4.1 Jarden Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Jarden Coffee Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Jarden Coffee Machine Products Offered

11.4.5 Jarden Recent Development

11.5 Delonghi

11.5.1 Delonghi Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Delonghi Coffee Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Delonghi Coffee Machine Products Offered

11.5.5 Delonghi Recent Development

11.6 Electrolux

11.6.1 Electrolux Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Electrolux Coffee Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Electrolux Coffee Machine Products Offered

11.6.5 Electrolux Recent Development

11.7 Melitta

11.7.1 Melitta Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Melitta Coffee Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Melitta Coffee Machine Products Offered

11.7.5 Melitta Recent Development

11.8 Morphy Richards

11.8.1 Morphy Richards Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Morphy Richards Coffee Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Morphy Richards Coffee Machine Products Offered

11.8.5 Morphy Richards Recent Development

11.9 Philips

11.9.1 Philips Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Philips Coffee Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Philips Coffee Machine Products Offered

11.9.5 Philips Recent Development

Continued…..



