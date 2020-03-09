Companies in the Global Betaine Market Resorting to Product Innvoation to Stay Ahead in the Game

Betaine is a positively charged neutral chemical compound belonging to the cationic functional group such as phosphonium cation or quaternary ammonium, which is widely consumed in food, feed and personal care products. It is a pro-vitamin nutrient, obtained either synthetically or from sugar beet molasses which contributes towards a healthy metabolism while improving physical performance, particularly power, strength and muscle endurance. Besides food and beverages, betaine shares a significant market share in cosmetic and toiletries owing to water-holding and moisturizing properties. Betaine is widely consumed in the feed industry as well as it serves as a methyl donor for the purpose of enhancing metabolism in animals. Naturally occurring betaines serve as organic osmolytes substances which are taken up from the environment for protection against osmotic stress, high temperature, high salinity and drought. Betaine occurs in synthetic and natural form and is used in an extensive range of applications such as dietary supplements, cosmetics, detergents, and feeds. Some of the major application industries of betaine include food, industrial and pharmaceuticals.

Large scale players such as DuPont are significantly investing in the development of new products for the purpose of maintaining competitive edge in the betaine market. Key manufacturers have entered into several collaborations and agreements with other companies for the marketing of new products as well as garnering a larger share in the market. DuPont and Tereos made a joint investment in 2010 for starting a new natural betaine production facility in France, being the world’s first facility to manufacture betaine from vinasse (byproduct of the sugar industry). The production site, which commenced operations in 2012, serves world’s largest single source of natural betaine, managed by Tereos. Novasep Process, in collaboration with DuPont was responsible for developing the process lines combining Danisco’s proprietary chromatographic technology with membrane and evaporation steps to manufacture natural betaine.

The global market for betaine has been witnessing a noticeable growth on account of increasing demand from its end-user industries. The global demand for betaine is anticipated to increase on account of rise in health awareness regarding the nutritional value of betaine as a dietary supplement as well as multi-functional usage such as surfactants and cosmetics. In addition, growing popularity of sports and energy drinks containing betaine has further contributed towards the growth of the market. Emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America with increasing demand for functional and nutritional foods are expected to generate potential opportunities for the growth of the market. Moreover, growth of the feed application industries has also contributed towards the growth of the market in these regions. Wide scale growth of animal husbandry in emerging economies such as China and India has led to the increase in consumption of feed, which in turn are leading to the rise in betaine consumption.

Increasing application of betaine in the personal care industry is expected to be one of the major growth factors for the market. Moreover, growing potential for betaine in the feed industry is also anticipated to contribute towards the growth of the market. Betaine is being increasingly implemented as a feed nutrient in feed as well as pet diets. However, saturated market conditions for betaine in matured regions such as Europe are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Increasing application scope of betaine as an anti-stress agent in feed is expected to provide new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Amino GMBH, American Crystal Sugar Company, Associated British Foods PLC, BASF SE, DuPont, Nutreco N.V., and Solvay S.A. are some of the key manufacturers of betaine dominating the market.