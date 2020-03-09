Computer Assisted Surgical Systems Market to Incur Meteoric Growth During 2018-2026

Computer assisted surgical systems are used for pre-operative planning, surgical navigation, and to assist surgery procedure. Computer assisted surgeries commonly uses surgical robots that mimics human arm and carry out surgical procedures by series of small incisions. The advantages of using computer assisted surgical systems include improved access, magnified vision, and stabilized implantation via smart instrumentation assisted by infra-red camera for navigation and software. The demand for computer assisted surgery is growing at a fast pace due to precision, miniaturization, less pain, and less healing time as compared to conventional surgical practices. Moreover, technological advancements in surgical robots is also boosting growth of computer assisted surgical systems market. The high cost and maintenance of system, and lack of skilled professionals are expected to hinder growth of computer assisted surgical systems market.

Computer Assisted Surgical Systems Market Driver:

Computer assisted surgeries are carried out with the help of surgical robotic arms, which facilitates the surgery via small incision and less tissue damage. Furthermore, accuracy and precision of computer assisted surgeries drive growth of computer assisted surgical systems market. Moreover, minimally invasive surgery lowers the cost of healthcare. For instance, the research studies conducted by Johns Hopkins suggests that minimally invasive procedures adopted by American hospitals saves around US$ 280 million to US$ 340 million per year spend for post-surgical complications occurred due to open surgery for appendix, colon, and lungs. According to the Health Research Funding report, around 400,000 robotic surgeries were performed in the U.S. in 2012 and had estimated around 25% increase in the rate of robotic surgery annually. Therefore, increasing use of surgical robots is expected to drive growth of computer assisted surgical systems market.

Computer assisted surgery is preferred over conventional surgical methods due to its advantages and advancements in technology. The focus of manufacturers of computer assisted surgical systems on upgrading the robotic instruments and its accessories with features like high resolution, precision, and flexibility of robotic device is expected to propel growth of computer assisted surgical systems market. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on widening the applications of computer assisted surgical systems with the increasing advancements in surgical robotic systems. For instance, in 2018, Auris Surgical Robots, cleared FDA approval for Monarch, an Auris robotic endoscopy system, which can be used for diagnosing and treating lung cancer. Furthermore, the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition by manufacturers leads to the expansion of the market. For instance, in 2016, Zimmer Biomet acquired Medtech SA to enter the surgical robotics market.

Computer Assisted Surgical Systems Market – Key Players:

The major players of computer assisted surgical systems market include Intuitive surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Mazor Robotics Ltd., Hansen Medical, Inc. (a subsidiary of Auris Surgical Robotics), Accuray Incorporated, Omnicell, Inc., Smith & nephew, and Zimmer Biomet.

