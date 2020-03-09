Computer Projectors Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Computer Projectors Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

A projector or image projector is an optical device that projects an image (or moving images) onto a surface, commonly a projection screen. This report covered the DLP projectors, LCD projectors, and other projectors.

The Computer Projectors industry concentration is high, and the products mainly from China, Japan. The Computer Projectors in China and Taiwan has a long history and unshakable status in this field. Computer Projectors in possesses relative higher level of product’s quality. The biggest consumption market is Europe, takes the market share of about 22.25%.

Computer Projectors enterprises mainly deliver their products through distributors and agents, and Computer Projectors exports are very important for some countries.

Different types of companies offer different kinds of products. But the mass consumption is mainly from the LCD. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

According to this study, over the next five years the Computer Projectors market will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8260 million by 2024, from US$ 6790 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Computer Projectors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Computer Projectors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Computer Projectors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

DLP

LCD

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Business

Education

Home

Cinema

Others

Splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Epson

Qisda(BenQ)

Acer

NEC

Optoma

Canon

Sharp

Panasonic

Vivitek

Sony

ViewSonic

LG

Dell

BARCO

Infocus

Christie

Digital Projection

Costar

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Computer Projectors consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Computer Projectors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Computer Projectors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Computer Projectors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Computer Projectors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

